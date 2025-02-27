Last Breath Review: A Deep-Sea Disaster Movie That Won't Leave You Breathless

"Peaky Blinders" alum Finn Cole plays Chris Lemons, who in 2012, returned to the North Sea for another shift doing what the opening crawl informs us is one of — if not the most — dangerous jobs known to man: engineering work at the bottom of the North Sea, approximately 100 meters below the surface. Urgently called in to fix an energy pipeline ahead of a particularly cold spot in the winter period, Chris embarks on the mission with his jovial, almost at retirement co-worker Duncan Allcock (Woody Harrelson), and the stoic David Yuasa (Simu Liu), who would rather be spending every second in their shared vessel working out over bonding with his colleagues. Disaster strikes when Chris and David head out to begin their repair work as a storm rages on the surface, which pulls their vessel out of place, their umbilical tethers yanking them away from where they were working. Chris's tether gets caught and is about to snap, with David needing to return to Duncan before they can mount a rescue mission — although, with only five minutes of oxygen left in his suit, the assumption is that Chris has been left to die, despite his colleague's best survival advice.

The brief five-minute window following this, which plays out in almost real time, delivers on the stressful, intense thrills its conceit promises. It's no surprise that this is also the window where Alex Parkinson strays furthest from his documentary, dramatizing events that weren't previously captured on a bodycam — or at least, weren't recoverable from one — against the most fatal ticking clock imaginable. Like the best survival thrillers, we have a protagonist who refuses to accept the death warrant that circumstances have all but signed for him, and who has one clear, simple objective; to pull himself up to the top of a structure that will allow him to be easily rescued. Doing this against the elements at the bottom of the ocean is a herculean task, which the film stresses without the need for additional action movie obstacles — the currents he's swimming against are powerful enough to make any additional deep-sea antagonist unnecessary.

It doesn't betray its realist aspirations, but does make the against-the-odds battle feel properly cinematic in a way the documentary-adjacent aesthetics don't allow it elsewhere. This is likely thanks to cinematographer Nick Remy Matthews also serving as the second unit director, with this centerpiece action sequence having a clearly defined visual flourish — the dark red hues of a flare amidst the jet-black abyss of the surrounding ocean — that distinguishes it from the rest of the movie. The underwater sequences will unsettle any viewer with a nervous disposition, but this race against the clock is the sole moment with an additional edge. It feels like it was designed for the big screen, where the rest of the movie is largely interchangeable with the streaming documentary — even the presence of A-list actors can't hide just how flat and unremarkable the cinematography is when back on the vessel and up at the surface. It might be by design, trying to mimic the dull, administrative feel of the on-board CCTV cameras, but when this story has already been told faithfully using that equipment, the director had a license to make bolder, more distinct visual choices.