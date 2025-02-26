Musicals With Terrible Rotten Tomatoes Scores That Are Actually Awesome

Musical movies are truly something extraordinary. From the black and white days of "42nd Street" to 1970s gems like "All That Jazz" to modern classics like "Wicked," "Better Man," and "West Side Story," musical cinema has produced some of the greatest motion pictures in history. However, not every entry in this genre becomes a toe-tapping masterpiece. A key reason certain movie musicals have flopped at the box office is because of dire reviews that steered audiences far away from checking them out at the theater. For so many projects, it's impossible to evade those initial toxic reviews, which is a shame since many musical films with atrocious reviews actually have some real artistic merits. In fact, a number of panned musical movies are outright delightful to watch.

Why were these films so much better than their initial critical reception would suggest? The reasons vary greatly; some were simply misunderstood when they were first unleashed on the general populace. Others were ahead of their time in their approach to how musical movies could operate. Still others have garnered fanbases over time thanks to nostalgic memories people have cultivated. Whatever the reason, dismal reviews were not the end of the road for these films. To the contrary, they were just the beginning of a long, winding path that led to these titles being declared "awesome" by folks far and wide. Turns out you don't have to be initially beloved to become a musical gem for the ages.