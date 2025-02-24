Russell Johnson Lost His Temper With One Gilligan's Island Guest Star

Despite the fact that "Gilligan's Island" is about a group of adults who are marooned on a desert island, it actually hosted quite a few guest stars throughout its three seasons (98 episodes). One such guest star was Don Rickles, who made his appearance on a 1966 episode entitled "The Kidnapper." Rickles was a famous insult comic — probably the greatest roaster of all time and one of the founders of the format. He was a huge influence on self-proclaimed roastmaster Jeff Ross and is the kind of tentpole figure in comedy that anyone serious about stand-up needs to study, regardless of taste or style.

Rickles could roast or provoke just about anyone, and when he guest-starred on "Gilligan's Island," he directed that energy toward Russell Johnson, who played the Professor. Johnson's dislike of Rickles was most likely informed by his distaste for Rickles' brand of comedy, but it's hard to believe that Rickles didn't see Johnson, a man described by Bob Denver (actor who played Gilligan) as "level-headed" and a "peacemaker," as a challenge (MeTV).