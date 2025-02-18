Longest Third Date: Are Matt And Khani Still Together?

"Longest Third Date" is a documentary movie released by Netflix in 2023. It follows Matt Robertson and Khani Le, two individuals that originally met on Hinge, though neither was a catfish like one of the most well-known relationship documentaries. One date lead to another, and then they were heading to Costa Rica for a third date. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, they ended up staying in the country for nearly 80 days.

Their first date consisted of eating Indian food and talking about themselves, including their different travels. The date went late into the night, and Khani texted him about another date. Their second involved axe throwing, with Matt's friend Mike making an appearance. When Matt presented the option to go to Costa Rica for their third outing, Khani took a chance, and he booked the tickets. Both of their friends thought it was a bit much, with Khani's friend Liz telling her to keep her location on at all times, and the two headed on an adventure.

The pair had a great time, enjoying pools and beaches and using a zipline, only for things to shift when their flight home was canceled on the fourth day of the trip. Matt liked to vlog, and he continued to document their time abroad as they waited to go home, traveling to different cities and continuing to see the island. The two grew closer and learned to live together despite not really knowing each other, and ended their trip as a couple. After their time in Costa Rica, Matt and Khani from "Longest Third Date" are still together.