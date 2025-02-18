Longest Third Date: Are Matt And Khani Still Together?
"Longest Third Date" is a documentary movie released by Netflix in 2023. It follows Matt Robertson and Khani Le, two individuals that originally met on Hinge, though neither was a catfish like one of the most well-known relationship documentaries. One date lead to another, and then they were heading to Costa Rica for a third date. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, they ended up staying in the country for nearly 80 days.
Their first date consisted of eating Indian food and talking about themselves, including their different travels. The date went late into the night, and Khani texted him about another date. Their second involved axe throwing, with Matt's friend Mike making an appearance. When Matt presented the option to go to Costa Rica for their third outing, Khani took a chance, and he booked the tickets. Both of their friends thought it was a bit much, with Khani's friend Liz telling her to keep her location on at all times, and the two headed on an adventure.
The pair had a great time, enjoying pools and beaches and using a zipline, only for things to shift when their flight home was canceled on the fourth day of the trip. Matt liked to vlog, and he continued to document their time abroad as they waited to go home, traveling to different cities and continuing to see the island. The two grew closer and learned to live together despite not really knowing each other, and ended their trip as a couple. After their time in Costa Rica, Matt and Khani from "Longest Third Date" are still together.
Costa Rica brought the couple together
One month after returning from Costa Rica, Matt and Khani moved in with each other, continuing their living arrangement from their third date. They went on a road trip to meet their families, and even adopted a French bulldog named Banks. Based on Matt's Instagram post from January 2025, the couple are enjoying life together. Matt regularly posts updates about their life, even confirming that they are still in a relationship often, on the account.
While Khani's Instagram has no posts, Matt continues to post travel vlogs of their adventures. They traveled to Kenya in November 2024 for a wedding, climbed a glacier in Alaska in August 2024, and have taken trips across Europe. Matt even posted about the possibility of heading back to Costa Rica in June 2024, asking his followers if they would be interested in a group trip. Their dog Banks also has an Instagram. The account has pictures and videos of Matt, Khani, and Banks at restaurants, on walks, and posing in public with a pink harness.