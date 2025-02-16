Does Alicia Clark Die On Fear The Walking Dead?

"Fear the Walking Dead" is the first spin-off of the popular AMC zombie series, "The Walking Dead." While the original show takes place on the east coast of the United States, "Fear the Walking Dead" is set on the west coast as the zombie plague spreads throughout the country (and world). It gives audiences a look at another part of the country, another group of survivors, and how alike and different their experiences are as they fight for survival.

Alicia Clark is one of the main characters of the series. When the show begins, she's a teenager trying to understand what's happening in the world. But when her time on "Fear the Walking Dead" comes to an end in Season 7, she's comfortable wielding a balisong to kill walkers and has survived several near-death illnesses and situations. If Alicia looks familiar, it's because the character is played by Alycia Debnam-Carey, who is known for portraying Lexa on "The 100."

While a character dying in a series about a zombie apocalypse isn't new, Alicia's death took audiences by surprise and marked the end of an era for "Fear the Walking Dead." But did she actually die? Here's everything to know about Alicia's death in the original "Walking Dead" spin-off.