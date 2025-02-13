Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3: The Laura Lawrence Tribute Explained

Contains Spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 3

Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is finally getting beyond his sense of self-doubt and self-loathing. His redemption arc is one of the best things about "Cobra Kai," and, after years of trying to build a relationship with Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio), he's finally happy. Johnny manages to find true love in "Cobra Kai," and now he and Carmen are building a family together.

While early in Season 6 there's some concern that Carmen might miscarry, she holds on through the Sekai Taikai. When it's shut down and restarted, Johnny must figure out his priorities. But then he rushes to the hospital and declares that he wants nothing more than to marry his girlfriend there and then — before the baby comes. With both of their sons, her mother, Johnny's old rival-turned-best friend Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) in tow, they do just that.

Hours later, Johnny and Carmen proudly present their daughter, Laura, to the group. Though Carmen explains that Laura is named after Johnny's late mother, those with fuzzy memories might not remember who Laura is and how large she looms in her son's life.