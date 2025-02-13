Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3's Major Saved By The Bell Cameo, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 3

Whenever a well-known franchise gets revived decades after it was last relevant, there's always a concern it's being done to cash in on cheap cameos and ill-placed nostalgia. "Cobra Kai" has had its fair share of cameos too, but they've worked in tandem with telling a larger story. Some of the guest stars featured over the years include Elisabeth Shue and Tamlyn Tomita returning as Ali Mills and Kumiko, respectively, from previous "Karate Kid" entries.

"Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 3, however, has a different kind of nostalgic cameo that fans of "Saved by the Bell" surely recognized. On Season 6, Episode 12, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and his wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) set up Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) on a blind date with Amanda's friend Winnie. The latter also happens to be Moon's (Hannah Kepple) mother, which is appropriate as she's also very much into alternative ideologies and the hippie lifestyle.

Winnie's played by Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, who's best known for playing Jessie on "Saved by the Bell." Lauren may not have starred in any "Karate Kid" movies of the past, but it's a fun cameo and gives her another shot at being in a successful legacy sequel after her last one sputtered out and failed.