90 Day Fiancé: Are Big Ed And Liz Still Together?
Since 2014, the TLC reality series "90 Day Fiancé" has spotlighted the lengths people will go to in order to find their happily ever after. The show gets its name from the United States' K-1 visa policy, which gives transnational couples just 90 days to decide whether to get married or go back to their previous lives. One of the series' most prominent faces is Ed Brown (better known as Big Ed), who has appeared on numerous episodes across the franchise's many specials and spin-offs.
Viewers were introduced to Ed in Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" in 2020. The California-based photographer first courted Rose Vega from the Philippines before moving on to American Liz Woods, who made her debut in 2021 on "90 Day: The Single Life." Despite a massive 28-year age gap, Big Ed and Liz got engaged. The "90 Day Fiancé" cameras decided to follow the couple because of Big Ed's track record that kept viewers tuning in and, presumably, because it was easier for the show to stay on U.S. soil during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their on-again, off-again relationship made for some wild reality TV moments, but are they still together today?
Big Ed and Liz broke up in 2023
"90 Day Fiancé" fans followed Big Ed and Liz's rollercoaster ride of a relationship for three years across multiple specials and spin-offs, during which they publicly broke up more than a dozen times. Despite Ed making negative comments about Liz's weight and being unsupportive of her dreams, the couple powered through seasons of "90 Day: The Last Resort," where they went to therapy to try to fix their relationship, and "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After," during which they moved to Arkansas together ahead of their planned wedding date. Things finally seemed to be on track, but when Ed made a taco pasta dish that was too spicy for Liz's young daughter and he rudely had no empathy for the child, a relationship-ending argument erupted.
"Ryleigh's dish was just way too spicy for her, and Ed pretty much just told her, 'Stop being a baby.' I don't appreciate that, and I called him out on it," Liz said on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" (via People). "Then he attacked me back, saying, 'Look at you, you're crazy,' and everything like that. So at this point we're arguing in front of his family. With this blow up, it's not like Ed tried to talk me through it or anything like that. It's just that Ed doesn't like being pulled into a corner or [having] to listen to how he messes up." When Liz woke up the following morning, Ed had vanished, and it wasn't long before he called off the wedding. It was a somewhat abrupt ending for a couple that seemed to love breaking up then making up.
What are Big Ed and Liz doing now?
Big Ed and Liz's split was televised in April 2024, and, as of January 2025, the couple has not reunited. In fact, during the "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" Season 8 "Tell All," Liz introduced her new man, Jayson Zuniga, whom she had been dating since October 2023. Sadly, a few months after the "Tell All" aired, Liz revealed that she was battling cancer. Around the same time, rumors were swirling that she and Jayson had broken up, fueled by online comments about him cheating on her while she underwent chemotherapy. As of January 2025, there was no official confirmation of their breakup, but the couple were no longer following each other on social media and had deleted all of their publicly shared memories.
That's Liz, but where is Big Ed now? In September 2024, Ed spontaneously got engaged to a woman he had only known for 24 hours. He proposed to a 29-year-old fan named Porscha soon after meeting her at a meet-and-greet at a sandwich shop in Plantation, Florida, fashioning a ring out of a paperclip. The engagement lasted less than a week. "It's too soon and it's not really what I want, obviously," Ed said in an Instagram video (via People). "After talking to my family, I realized that I don't wanna get married. I wanna be single. So I wish her — Porscha — the best in life." So, at the time of this writing, it seems as though both Big Ed and Liz are single. Will they decide to give it another go? Only time will tell. One thing's for sure: "90 Day Fiancé" fans have learned a lot from Big Ed's antics.