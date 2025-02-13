90 Day Fiancé: Are Big Ed And Liz Still Together?

"90 Day Fiancé" fans followed Big Ed and Liz's rollercoaster ride of a relationship for three years across multiple specials and spin-offs, during which they publicly broke up more than a dozen times. Despite Ed making negative comments about Liz's weight and being unsupportive of her dreams, the couple powered through seasons of "90 Day: The Last Resort," where they went to therapy to try to fix their relationship, and "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After," during which they moved to Arkansas together ahead of their planned wedding date. Things finally seemed to be on track, but when Ed made a taco pasta dish that was too spicy for Liz's young daughter and he rudely had no empathy for the child, a relationship-ending argument erupted.

"Ryleigh's dish was just way too spicy for her, and Ed pretty much just told her, 'Stop being a baby.' I don't appreciate that, and I called him out on it," Liz said on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" (via People). "Then he attacked me back, saying, 'Look at you, you're crazy,' and everything like that. So at this point we're arguing in front of his family. With this blow up, it's not like Ed tried to talk me through it or anything like that. It's just that Ed doesn't like being pulled into a corner or [having] to listen to how he messes up." When Liz woke up the following morning, Ed had vanished, and it wasn't long before he called off the wedding. It was a somewhat abrupt ending for a couple that seemed to love breaking up then making up.