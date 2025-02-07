Antony Starr's Leaked James Bond Audition Proves He Was Homelander All Along

"The Boys" actor Antony Starr has made a name for himself playing one of the best villains in TV history in Homelander, but it's been confirmed that there's an alternate timeline in which Starr's career blew during in the early 2000s with him playing one of the most famous literary and cinematic heroes of all time. YouTuber Ron South has uploaded a series of "Casino Royale" audition tapes that he claims were found in a movie studio recycling bin. One studio's trash has become a treasure trove for movie fans, as we've gotten to see Henry Cavill, Sam Worthington, Rupert Friend, and Homelander himself read for the role of 007.

These audition tapes couldn't have come at a better time. It's starting to look like there won't be a new James Bond movie within our lifetimes, and a dose of nostalgia is the perfect comfort for that cold reality. 007 fans are thrilled to get a peak at the movie that might have been, and fans of "The Boys" are loving all the small hints of Homelander that exist in Starr's Bond tryout. In the tape, Starr performs a scene from 1995's "GoldenEye" where Bond talks with Xenia Onatopp at a bar. It's hard to imagine anyone other than Daniel Craig playing Bond in "Casino Royale" or the films that followed, and this tape shows that Starr probably wasn't ready at the time (his British accent is far from perfect). However, it also shows that, even 20 years ago, Starr was meant to play Homelander.