Why The Actor In Squarespace's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Looks So Familiar
Website design and hosting company Squarespace has released a new ad that will air during the 2025 Super Bowl. Titled "A Tale as Old as Websites," it features actor Barry Keoghan riding a donkey throughout rural Ireland, yelling "Squarespace" while throwing laptops as if they were newspapers at the local farmers, blacksmiths, and bartenders. The ad ends with him riding a donkey off of a cliff and into the air, the fantastical image of the gravity-defying mule accompanied by text that reads, "A website makes it real." A longer ad on YouTube, titled "Barry and Mosley," ties into the big game commercial and shows Keoghan using Squarespace to design a website for his donkey co-star, Don Mosley.
Barry Keoghan might not be a household name, but if you've been keeping up with movies over the past decade, he's certainly a familiar face. The 32-year-old Irish actor has appeared in both award-winning indies and franchise blockbusters, been nominated for an Oscar, and even had an "on and off" relationship with pop star Sabrina Carpenter (if you want to know more about his personal life, check out Looper's article on Barry Keoghan's real-life story). Let's go through some of this rising star's biggest past and future roles.
Movies you've seen Barry Keoghan in
Keoghan started acting in 2011, making his debut in the crime film "Between the Canals." His career took off in 2017, when he played the heroic civilian George Mills in Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" and the eerie interloper Martin Lang in Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Killing of a Sacred Deer." These two very different roles showcase Keoghan's range, making it clear that he's equally adept at playing innocent and evil.
Keoghan's Oscar-nominated performance as cheerful simpleton Dominic Kearney in Martin McDonagh's 2022 tragicomedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" lands firmly on the innocence side of that spectrum. That film is the clear reference point for the Squarespace spots, though they had to use a different donkey since, according to a Hollywood Reporter interview with Keoghan, his "Banshees" co-star Jenny is "all booked out."
Keoghan has played soldiers in two TV miniseries: Soviet conscript Pavel Gremov in HBO's "Chernobyl" and American pilot Lt. Curtis Biddick in Apple TV+'s "Masters of the Air." But most ofthe actor's other big roles have leaned into his ability to play things creepy. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his "Eternals" character, Druig, is technically a hero, but one whose mind-control powers are decidedly unnerving. Keoghan's cameo in "The Batman" is credited as "Unseen Arkham Prisoner," but come on — everyone knows he's The Joker. Thirsty fans got to see ALL of Keoghan in Emerald Fennell's 2023 drama "Saltburn," where he memorably terrorized a wealthy family as scheming student Oliver Quick.
Barry Keoghan's latest and upcoming projects
In the past year, Barry Keoghan played Lt. Curtis Biddick in the Apple TV+ miniseries "Masters of the Air" and starred in two movies, Andrea Arnold's "Bird" and Christopher Andrews' "Bring Them Down." "Bird," currently streaming on MUBI, features one of Keoghan's more complicated characters, an immature drug-dealing single father named Bug. Meanwhile, "Bring Them Down," opening in theaters on February 7 after premiering at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, finds Keoghan's Jack feuding with Christopher Abbott's Michael in a bloody revenge drama.
Keoghan will next be seen in "Hurry Up Tomorrow," a mysterious new film directed by Trey Edward Shults, co-starring Jenna Ortega and Abel Tesfaye (AKA The Weeknd), and scheduled to open in theaters on May 16. He will also appear in the "Peaky Blinders" follow-up film, "The Immortal Man," and in "Crime 101," based on the Don Winslow novella of the same name and co-starring Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.