Why The Actor In Squarespace's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Looks So Familiar

Website design and hosting company Squarespace has released a new ad that will air during the 2025 Super Bowl. Titled "A Tale as Old as Websites," it features actor Barry Keoghan riding a donkey throughout rural Ireland, yelling "Squarespace" while throwing laptops as if they were newspapers at the local farmers, blacksmiths, and bartenders. The ad ends with him riding a donkey off of a cliff and into the air, the fantastical image of the gravity-defying mule accompanied by text that reads, "A website makes it real." A longer ad on YouTube, titled "Barry and Mosley," ties into the big game commercial and shows Keoghan using Squarespace to design a website for his donkey co-star, Don Mosley.

Barry Keoghan might not be a household name, but if you've been keeping up with movies over the past decade, he's certainly a familiar face. The 32-year-old Irish actor has appeared in both award-winning indies and franchise blockbusters, been nominated for an Oscar, and even had an "on and off" relationship with pop star Sabrina Carpenter (if you want to know more about his personal life, check out Looper's article on Barry Keoghan's real-life story). Let's go through some of this rising star's biggest past and future roles.