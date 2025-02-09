How Rosita Dies On The Walking Dead

Rosita Espinosa, played by Christian Serratos, was a fan-favorite character on "The Walking Dead" and quite a badass at that. She was also the last person to die on the show. Luke (Dan Fogler) and his girlfriend Jules (Alex Sgambati) died earlier in the series finale, but a bigger death was almost guaranteed in the episode, and Rosita drew the short straw. This was without a doubt one of the saddest deaths on "The Walking Dead," and for a show that bumped off so many main characters over its run, that's saying something.

Rosita went on quite the journey. She started off as Abraham's girlfriend and a protector of Eugene. Then she became consumed by vengeance when Abraham was murdered, attempting to take out his killer (Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan) and risking the wrath of his group, the Saviors, as a result. However, she mellowed out by the eighth season, and by Season 9, she was pregnant with her daughter, Socorro, who was nicknamed Coco.

Becoming a mother changed Rosita, and even though she didn't survive for very long after her daughter was born, she made sure Coco (played by the siblings Eleni and Elijah Carrillo) had all the protection she needed to survive in a world of walkers and corrupt humans. But how and when did Rosita die?