New Jurassic World Movie Announcement Could Change Everything

After a series of sequels that were co-penned in part by "Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow, the next portion of the "Jurassic World" series is set to look toward the past to cement its future. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the currently untitled film will be written by David Koepp, the screenwriter behind the original "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic Park: The Lost World."

While the film's plotline hasn't been summarized, sources speaking to Deadline declare that the film is set to move beyond the characters established by the "Jurassic World" series and will be a full reboot of the property. It remains to be seen what new terrain the film will mine — and which actors will lead the enterprise.

So far, there's no word about who will direct the next step in the "Jurassic Park" series, but the studio appears to be hoping for a 2025 release date. Presumably, the movie will emerge sometime in the summer, as it has become a traditional launching pad for new films from the series. The film will also be co-produced by Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, and Steven Spielberg, as have all previous "Jurassic World" entries. As for Koepp, he's been keeping busy since putting the finishing touches on "Jurassic Park: The Lost World."