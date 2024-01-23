New Jurassic World Movie Announcement Could Change Everything
After a series of sequels that were co-penned in part by "Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow, the next portion of the "Jurassic World" series is set to look toward the past to cement its future. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the currently untitled film will be written by David Koepp, the screenwriter behind the original "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic Park: The Lost World."
While the film's plotline hasn't been summarized, sources speaking to Deadline declare that the film is set to move beyond the characters established by the "Jurassic World" series and will be a full reboot of the property. It remains to be seen what new terrain the film will mine — and which actors will lead the enterprise.
So far, there's no word about who will direct the next step in the "Jurassic Park" series, but the studio appears to be hoping for a 2025 release date. Presumably, the movie will emerge sometime in the summer, as it has become a traditional launching pad for new films from the series. The film will also be co-produced by Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, and Steven Spielberg, as have all previous "Jurassic World" entries. As for Koepp, he's been keeping busy since putting the finishing touches on "Jurassic Park: The Lost World."
David Koepp has been doing a lot since writing The Lost World
David Koepp has become a go-to writer for Hollywood's biggest franchises in the years since he transformed Michael Crichton's hit novel into the screenplay for "Jurassic Park." Only a few years after he helped bring those dinosaurs to roaring life, he cemented his legacy by writing the first "Mission: Impossible" film. Koepp also wrote another big hit for Cruise — the actor's remake of "The War of the Worlds." He swung for the stratosphere when he wrote Sam Raimi's first "Spider-Man" film. He's had other, smaller hits, such as the Kevin Bacon-led suspense picture "Stir of Echoes," which he also directed.
On top of all of that, Koepp is the fellow who's responsible for the last two "Indiana Jones" features, "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." As a director, he's collaborated twice with Johnny Depp, penning and directing "Secret Window." He also directed the notorious "Mortdecai" for the actor.
When not behind a camera or a computer in Hollywood, Koepp has penned two suspense novels, "Cold Storage" and "Aurora." That's quite the hefty resume and gives him enough experience to provide the kick in the pants the "Jurassic World" franchise needs to start over again.