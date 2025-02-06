12 Best TV Shows Like The Mayor Of Kingstown

Despite an acting career several decades long, Jeremy Renner is undoubtedly best known for playing the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen, as well as the eponymously titled "Hawkeye" series on Disney+. But in 2021, Renner proved that he never needed the help of the Avengers to steal the show when he took on the lead role in the Paramount+ original series "Mayor of Kingstown."

Set in the fictional Kingstown, Michigan, a once prosperous part of the rust belt that has become a shadow of its former glory, the show follows those who still call the town home and have been left to fight for scraps. Renner's character, Mike McLusky, is the closest thing to a peacemaker that can be hoped for, working a job that forces him to make questionable decisions along the way, though that's something he's no stranger to. He and his family all but run the entire town, most notably the local prison, and Renner is their de facto leader. As a result, he is colloquially dubbed the Mayor of Kingstown.

The gritty crime series from writer-director Taylor Sheridan has a fourth season on the way, but until it arrives, fans may be looking for what to watch while waiting for McLusky's story to continue. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of 12 television series that fans of "Mayor of Kingstown" should binge next.