12 Best TV Shows Like The Mayor Of Kingstown
Despite an acting career several decades long, Jeremy Renner is undoubtedly best known for playing the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen, as well as the eponymously titled "Hawkeye" series on Disney+. But in 2021, Renner proved that he never needed the help of the Avengers to steal the show when he took on the lead role in the Paramount+ original series "Mayor of Kingstown."
Set in the fictional Kingstown, Michigan, a once prosperous part of the rust belt that has become a shadow of its former glory, the show follows those who still call the town home and have been left to fight for scraps. Renner's character, Mike McLusky, is the closest thing to a peacemaker that can be hoped for, working a job that forces him to make questionable decisions along the way, though that's something he's no stranger to. He and his family all but run the entire town, most notably the local prison, and Renner is their de facto leader. As a result, he is colloquially dubbed the Mayor of Kingstown.
The gritty crime series from writer-director Taylor Sheridan has a fourth season on the way, but until it arrives, fans may be looking for what to watch while waiting for McLusky's story to continue. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of 12 television series that fans of "Mayor of Kingstown" should binge next.
City on a Hill
Crime and corruption run amok is a common theme on "Mayor of Kingstown," and the same goes for Showtime original "City on a Hill." Set some 30 years ago in Boston in the 1990s, the series puts the focus on erstwhile FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon), who finds himself on the wrong side of incoming district attorney DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge). The new DA has arrived in Boston with hopes of cleaning up a city brimming with crime and racism and policed by dirty cops — and Rohr doesn't like the new rules being laid down.
An odd couple of the worst kind, the corrupt Rohr and the inscrutable Ward come together to put an end to a dangerous ring of car thieves that have been menacing Beantown. But to stop them, they're also forced to confront the many problems of the justice system itself. Though their plots differ, the feel of "City on a Hill" is often strikingly similar to that of "Kingstown" — it may be the closest show on this list to the Taylor Sheridan drama in terms of overall tone.
Though loosely based on real events, "City" is a gripping drama that has been called a crime saga, with a sprawling epic story across its three spectacular seasons. And if that isn't enough to convince you, Season 3 of "Kingstown" added "City on a Hill" cast member Matthew Del Negro in a recurring role.
Reacher
If you're looking for a show that captures the grit and intensity of "Mayor of Kingstown" with an emphasis on action and violence, the answer to your quest is "Reacher." Based on the popular series of pulp novels, the Amazon show is a no-holds-barred thriller about an ex-Army major who operates as a one-man wrecking crew seeking justice for the little guy. His name is Jack Reacher, and while some may be familiar with the Tom Cruise-led films — Hollywood's first adaptations of the character on-screen — the TV version is far more raw.
With no insult intended against Cruise, series star Alan Ritchson proves to be the better Jack Reacher, as the combination of his imposing size and quiet demeanor makes him the true embodiment of the brute force character. Instead of settling into a quiet life after his time in the service, however, Reacher moves from place to place, finding trouble wherever he goes. In the show's first season, he's accused of murder and sets out to find the real killer in an adaptation of the series' initial novel, "The Killing Floor." Subsequent seasons have adapted other books in the series.
Praised for its in-your-face ferocity, "Reacher" is an action drama on steroids with a hero that is as close to a superhero as you'll find in a show about an ordinary man. Though the acting and writing aren't exactly awards-worthy, the fast-paced stories and over-the-top fight scenes are more than enough to keep you on the edge of your seat.
Ray Donovan
"Mayor of Kingstown" is a starring vehicle for Jeremy Renner, an Oscar-nominated actor best known for being part of the supporting cast in a major superhero franchise. Similarly, "Ray Donovan" is a series built for Liev Schreiber, an Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor better known for co-starring alongside Hugh Jackman in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."
Like Renner in "Kingstown," Schreiber plays a powerful man with a mysterious past who now works on the fringes of the law. This time, the role is the eponymous Ray Donovan, who serves the rich and powerful in Los Angeles, but not as the kind of power broker that Renner plays. Instead, he's an enforcer and "fixer" who helps hide the criminal activity and messy extra-legal affairs of the city's many important figures. And like "Mayor of Kingstown," the so-called hero doesn't play by the rules and isn't above using brutal violence as a means to an end.
Criminal conspiracies, backroom dealings, and violent confrontations are weekly occurrences on "Ray Donovan," but just as in "Mayor of Kingstown," so is family drama. A major part of the series involves Donovan's difficult relationship with his father (Jon Voight), an ex-con recently released on parole. Nominated for 10 Primetime Emmy Awards across its impressive 7-season run, the series' only win went to guest star Hank Azaria.
Justified
"Justified" begins with a messy shooting that threatens the career of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), who finds himself returning to Harlan County, Kentucky, where he grew up. Exploring Raylan's hometown and the state's most rural backwater communities and hollers, the series had a strong six-season run beginning in 2010. Following his starring role in "Deadwood," Olyphant returns to the part of a smooth, swaggering lawman who plays by his own rules, embodying the same bravado as Harrison Ford's whip-wielding relic hunter, Indiana Jones, with a hat to match.
The series' cast of villains might be the best in any crime fiction on TV, with Emmy-nominated performances from the likes of Margo Martindale, Jeremy Davies, and Walton Goggins, the latter of whom co-starred as the scheming Neo-Nazi Boyd Crowder, serving as Givens' main foil throughout the show's run.
Though the protagonists have pretty different morals, fans of "Mayor of Kingstown" who watch "Justified" will see similarities between the stories of Mike McLusky and Raylan Givens. Both find themselves in their old stomping grounds after years away, only to find his home a hotbed for criminal activities. Though the series came to a conclusion in 2015, "Justified: City Primeval" continued the story in 2023, tracking down a new, deadly threat in Raylan Givens' welcome return to the wild (Mid)West.
Ozark
After a scheme to help a Mexican cartel to line their pockets goes awry and leaves his business partner dead, Chicago-based financial advisor and white-collar criminal Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) is left scrambling for a way to clean up the mess in "Ozark." Out of desperation, Byrde offers to move south to neighboring Missouri and establish a new money laundering operation in the rural Ozarks, a deal the cartel tentatively accepts. Making the move with his emotionally distant wife and their two children in tow, the family soon discovers that they can't run away from their problems and wind up becoming further entangled in criminal activities, putting them at odds with the local community.
Praised for its gritty tone and shocking twists, "Ozark" ran for four seasons on Netflix as it chronicled the Byrde family's irreversible descent into their increasingly illicit lifestyle. Similar to the character arc Mike McLusky goes through in "Mayor of Kingstown," Marty Byrde and his family are forced to use political and financial corruption not just for personal gain, but to stay alive. Combined with a truly grim atmosphere that never holds back from showcasing the real price one must pay for living a life of crime, "Ozark" is one of the best matches around for "Mayor of Kingstown" fanatics.
Fargo
Boasting a filmography with far more hits than misses, the Coen Brothers are a celebrated writing and directing duo who have established themselves as having one of the more unique voices in modern cinema. It's an achievement built off films like 1996's "Fargo," which gave audiences a murder mystery set in frigid Minnesota and North Dakota rounded out by a cast of screwball characters that quickly made the movie an audience favorite. Nearly 20 years later, the story was brought to the small screen by relative newcomer Noah Hawley, but with a twist.
With an impressive haul of Emmy nominations and seven wins to its credit, there's lots to love about "Fargo." From an accomplished cast featuring the likes of Martin Freeman, Billy Bob Thornton, and Chris Rock, to its inclusion of the same brutal violence and dark comedy that made the cinematic original so good, it's easy to see why the series has gone down as one of the best of the last decade. But what makes the show truly stand out is the decision to set each season in a different time period, weaving together narratives of crime and corruption that turn a simple murder story into a decades-long saga of crime in the region. While it's a bit of a departure from "Mayor of Kingstown," both in its tone and its unusual style of storytelling, "Fargo" is so good that it's an absolute can't-miss.
Tulsa King
Though he's made one-off appearances on television throughout his career, Sylvester Stallone had surprisingly never been the star of his own series. But in late 2022, the "Rocky" legend starred in "Tulsa King," which sees him take on the role of Dwight Manfredi, an ex-con who served as a top-level mobster on the streets of New York City before getting busted by the feds. Finally released from prison decades later, he returns to his criminal lifestyle as if he was never gone, taking on a new assignment in the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Though it's by no means a backwater community, the Great Plains prove to be vastly different from Manfredi's old stomping grounds as he learns to navigate a changed world and new way of life as a fish out of water.
Created by Taylor Sheridan, the man behind "Mayor of Kingstown," "Tulsa King" is another in his pantheon of instant classics and the rare TV show to star an established movie legend. While the projects are decidedly different in tone, with "Tulsa King" going for a more comedic approach, both series are of the signature quality audiences can expect from one of modern television's most talented creators. Despite their differences, the core story of both series — chronicling the rise to power of two formerly incarcerated men — makes "Tulsa King" a natural next step for anyone who enjoyed "Mayor of Kingstown."
Better Call Saul
Debuting on AMC in early 2008, creator Vince Gilligan's "Breaking Bad" is remembered today as a genre-shaking classic, the story of an ordinary man who turns to a life of crime out of sheer desperation. Led by Bryan Cranston as Walter White, the cast was superb, with comedian Bob Odenkirk proving to be a standout as White's crooked lawyer, Saul Goodman, who helps facilitate the desperate teacher's journey to becoming a drug kingpin in New Mexico.
Though "Breaking Bad" eventually came to a conclusion in 2013, fans didn't have to wait long for a follow-up, as Gilligan gave Goodman his own series in 2015, "Better Call Saul." With Odenkirk reprising his role, as well as a plethora of the original cast coming back for more, the prequel series flashes back to show how Goodman made his name. It pulls back the curtain on old family rivalries, deadly cartel dealings, and even what happens in the wake of Walter White's reign of terror as the story eventually overtakes the events of "Breaking Bad." Airing for six seasons, it claimed a spot as one of a few rare spin-offs that are better than the original, and, arguably, is the best TV prequel ever made. To nobody's surprise, "Saul" eclipsed its predecessor in terms of awards, too, earning an eye-popping 53 Emmy nominations, with Odenkirk getting the nod every year it was on the air.
The Wire
For fans of crime series, "The Wire," created by former "Homicide: Life on the Street" writer David Simon, is one pick that almost needs no introduction. Sometimes hailed as one of the greatest TV shows ever made despite never getting a single Emmy win, "The Wire" is set in Baltimore, Maryland, which consistently ranks as one of the more dangerous cities in the United States.
Across five critically acclaimed seasons, the series follows the city's police department and their struggle against the crime and corruption dominating the streets. Its stellar cast includes British imports Dominic West as Detective Jimmy McNulty and Idris Elba as Stringer Bell, the role that made him a star. The series also makes the unique decision to place as much focus on the lives of the criminals as it does on the lawmen.
"The Wire" is also a show that flips the script each season, exploring the various aspects of the city, from dastardly drug dealers to corrupt politicians. Later seasons delved into the public school system and even the seediness of the media. It's a powerful and, at times, gut-wrenchingly emotional series populated by some of the most compelling characters ever put to screen, with the infamous Omar Little ranking among the best TV antiheroes of all time. Combined with impeccable writing and strong direction, "The Wire" changed the landscape of cop dramas forever.
Banshee
Never attracting quite the same level of attention as most of the titles on our list, 2013's "Banshee" is something of an under appreciated gem in the crime drama genre. The show's protagonist is Lucas Hood, a local sheriff in the little town of Banshee, Pennsylvania who's hiding a sinister secret from the world. As it turns out, the real Lucas Hood was murdered, with our hero taking his place after, ironically enough, spending a long sentence behind bars. With a newfound identity, he now lives a double life as a police officer who moonlights as a violent vigilante. Playing Hood is none other than Antony Starr, who is today best known for playing the sinister superhero called "Homelander" on "The Boys" (and who has a habit of spending too much time in character).
Like "Mayor of Kingstown," "Banshee" tells the story of an ex-convict who can't escape the life that placed him behind bars, no matter how hard he tries. That's where the similarities start to fade, however, as even amidst vicious violence and some seriously grim moments, it never takes itself too seriously. In fact, the show's never afraid to trade realism for a good fight scene, which is what makes it such an enjoyable watch, and something unique in a lineup dominated by hard-hitting shows.
The Killing
In 2011, AMC brought the Danish crime drama "Forbrydelsen" to American shores, remaking the dark murder story for English-speaking audiences and retitling it "The Killing." Instead of Copenhagen, the setting is dreary Seattle, Washington, where the body of a young woman is found in the trunk of a car at the bottom of a lake. Tasked with solving the grisly mystery is Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos), a seasoned detective in the city's police department whose plans of relocating to California are suddenly put on hold.
Linden is paired with a morally questionable, fresh-faced detective, a former drug addict named Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman). Now, the two must work together — at first uneasily — to bring the girl's killer out of the shadows. In a town where everyone's a suspect, the case only becomes more complicated when the buzz surrounding the upcoming election for Seattle's next mayor brings politics into the investigation. Meanwhile, the personal lives of both detectives gradually crumble as the murder investigation consumes both them and everyone in its path.
With a haunting and moody tone, "The Killing" has its own flavor, though it's owed in large part to its European influence. The show's third and fourth seasons further explore the city's criminal underbelly, making it a worthy title for "Mayor Kingstown" fans on the hunt for another solid series to watch. And, if you don't mind subtitles, the Danish original may be an even better pick.
Snowfall
A period piece set in 1980s Los Angeles, "Snowfall" is distinct on this list for its real-world connections. Focusing on the drug trade — more specifically, the crack cocaine epidemic that ravaged the City of Angels at the time — the show explores the impact the substance had on all who crossed paths with it. Boasting a broad cast of characters, all of whom find their lives connected to the epidemic in one way or another, the main focus is on Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), a teenager in the series pilot who transforms into someone almost completely unrecognizable by his story's conclusion.
Airing on FX for six solid seasons, "Snowfall" tackles similar themes as "Mayor of Kingstown," dealing with the ugly realities of political corruption, racism, and senseless violence following the arrival of the new drugs to the Los Angeles community. Tragically, the series was the final project from acclaimed director John Singleton, who was best known for directing the 1991 Oscar-nominated "Boyz n the Hood," set in the same time and place as "Snowfall." Though the series can often be heartbreaking and tough to watch, its deeper message and quality storytelling make it the perfect companion to — and a 1980s mirror of — "Mayor of Kingstown."