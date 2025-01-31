What's The Song In Budweiser's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial?
What's a Super Bowl Sunday without one of Budweiser's' famous, lovable Clydesdale ads? The beer company has been focusing its advertising campaign on the plucky ponies and their winning ways since the 1986 Super Bowl. With time and creativity, the annual spot has become one of the best Super Bowl ads of all time. They're definitely the kind of Super Bowl ads that make you want to actually buy the product they're advertising, and it's a long way from Bud's Kevin Bacon-centered campaign from 2023.
The tradition continues in 2025, with this year's commercial featuring a little Clydesdale colt who is determined to prove his worth to his team, even though his owner tells him he's too little. The little colt rolls a keg that slips off the delivery truck down a long country road while trying to catch up with the delivery team, before being confronted by a fearsome waterfall. But soon he strolls triumphantly into town, nosing the keg right into the bar where his amused owner waits.
The triumphant and peaceful song that accompanies the foal's journey will be familiar to any classic rock fan: "Let Your Love Flow" by the Bellamy Brothers. This big '70's hit has been a runaway success for advertisers before — and that was after it hit the top of the pop charts.
Let Your Love Flow has popped up in other commercials
The Bellamy Brothers are composed of real-life siblings Howard and David Bellamy. While they're primarily known for their work in country music, "Let Your Love Flow" hit the pop chart, topping the Billboard 100 in May 1976. It also went to No. 1 in West Germany, Canada, and South Africa, the kind of success the brothers anticipated when it was released. "It was a rare song that had no negatives, no barriers. You can play it anywhere. It has popped up in the strangest places for almost 50 years," Howard Bellamy told Wide Open Country.
The song has since been used in numerous commercials, most famously getting renewed attention when the British banking chain Barclays used it in a commercial for their contactless credit cards. The ad showed a man journeying from his office to his home via waterslide, taking on a set of everyday tasks along the way. As a result, "Let Your Love Flow" found a new audience in the U.K., returning to the charts and peaking at #21 after repeated airings of the commercial.
The Bellamy Brothers continue to be proud of the song, and even spoke up about its inclusion in the latest Budweiser campaign. "We are so proud to have our hit song 'Let Your Love Flow' featured in the new Budweiser Super Bowl ad. Such a beautiful video. The Clydesdales are simply awesome," they said in a statement (via Cowboys and Indians). It's clear that the love still flows for the tune.