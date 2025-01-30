Chicago PD Season 12: Episode 10's Central Thriller Is Just Like This Cult Film

Even the most original of dramas can sometimes borrow from non-original sources, and so "Chicago P.D." did in Season 12, Episode 10, "Zoe." The episode focuses on the titular eight-year-old (Annabelle Toomy), who initially seems like the only surviving victim of a double homicide and says she's waiting for her father, who "always comes back for her." But a DNA test proves Zoe's not related to "her" dead mother and baby sibling.

Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) involves himself in the case and learns that Zoe's father is a serial killer, murdering single moms and their kids when they fail to meet his standards of perfection and using Zoe as a decoy. It's now a race against time to stop her family-annihilating pop from murdering another single mom. While may or may not be a "Chicago P.D." storyline fans wanted to see, it's definitely a familiar one. In spite of adding some bells and whistles, including Ruzek's dad, "Disco" Bob Ruzek (Jack Coleman), the basic plot here is very reminiscent of the 1987 slasher classic, "The Stepfather," which cut a swath through theatres worldwide and spawned a horror franchise.