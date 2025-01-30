Chicago Med Season 10: The Real-Life Story Behind Episode 10's Conjoined Twins

"Chicago Med" has a tendency to use fictionalized versions of real-life events in its stories. Whether it's addressing one of Chicago's greatest real-life maritime tragedies in the Season 10 premiere or taking a real-life medical incident and turning it into fiction, some of the best episodes of "Chicago Med" have had their basis in true events.

For the second time in its history — following a Season 3 episode that featured the separation of conjoined twins — the drama focused in Season 10, Episode 10, "Broken Hearts," on conjoined twins Powell and Elijah Hughes (played by real-life twins Jason and Victor Turner, who are not conjoined in real life). Powell and Elijah undergo separation surgery, but the operation is complicated by a tumor growing near Elijah's heart. It appears that only a single twin will live, but it's Elijah who makes it in spite of his tumor when Powell has a stroke.

In real life, Victor and Jason Turner have been acting and living side by side for decades. But they both also have impressive independent resumes, in spite of being twins, with healthy acting careers that have taken them to some pretty interesting places over the past 20 years.