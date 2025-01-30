Chicago Med Season 10: The Real-Life Story Behind Episode 10's Conjoined Twins
"Chicago Med" has a tendency to use fictionalized versions of real-life events in its stories. Whether it's addressing one of Chicago's greatest real-life maritime tragedies in the Season 10 premiere or taking a real-life medical incident and turning it into fiction, some of the best episodes of "Chicago Med" have had their basis in true events.
For the second time in its history — following a Season 3 episode that featured the separation of conjoined twins — the drama focused in Season 10, Episode 10, "Broken Hearts," on conjoined twins Powell and Elijah Hughes (played by real-life twins Jason and Victor Turner, who are not conjoined in real life). Powell and Elijah undergo separation surgery, but the operation is complicated by a tumor growing near Elijah's heart. It appears that only a single twin will live, but it's Elijah who makes it in spite of his tumor when Powell has a stroke.
In real life, Victor and Jason Turner have been acting and living side by side for decades. But they both also have impressive independent resumes, in spite of being twins, with healthy acting careers that have taken them to some pretty interesting places over the past 20 years.
Jason and Victor Turner both have impressive resumes
Victor and Jason Turner are mirror identical twins who have been modeling and acting individually and together for decades. They worked for Tommy Hilfiger as "Tommy Twin" models and appeared in reality talk shows before taking up acting.
Victor Turner has had guest starring roles in shows such as "House of Payne," "Army Wives," "Nashville," "Sleepy Hollow," "One Tree Hill" and "Drop Dead Diva," while also popping up in films like "Mom's Night Out," "Cooking Up Christmas" and "Psycho Sweet Sixteen." He also runs a personal training business called Faith and Fitness with his wife.
Jason Turner is the more prolific actor of the two; he appears as James Hicks in "Women of the Movement," recurred twice as Marcus Colvin on "The Walking Dead," was lawyer Gideon Wilson on "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" (who may just be Captain America's brother) and played Abe on '"BMF." He, too, has appeared in Christmas television films like "Rolling Into Christmas" and "Dashing Through the Snow." His career has consisted of lots of guest spots, but he's definitely become more of a character actor than his brother. It looks like both twins are happy to work together — and completely solo as well, which poor Elijah tragically learns too much about.