90 Day Fiancé: Are Julia And Brandon Still Together?

The success rate on "90 Day Fiancé" isn't exactly what one would call high. Sure, some couples manage to live to fight another day — and some fans claim they've even learned lessons from watching the show — but more often than not, they split on decision day. Or, even worse, split up during the show's many reunion series. So when a couple manages to hold onto their love for a little while longer, that's something to be celebrated. Brandon and Julia from Season 8 seem to be holding on thus far, though they've had their ups and downs.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina's union started out as an online connection: She was a Russian dancer, he was a farmer. They agreed to marry, but that union was immediately put to the test when the young couple was forced to move in with his parents instead of buying their own home. Though Julia liked her in-laws, a pregnancy scare complicated their upcoming wedding. But they went through with the union and, on Decision Day, stuck together. Audiences got to see them again in "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" where they're tempted by a move to Las Vegas. They begin progressing in their careers, get their own apartment, and contemplate parenthood. On top of that, Julia was one of the lucky few "90 Day Fiancé" cast members to snag a green card thanks to her marriage.

After the season ended, Gibbs and Trubkina adopted two German Shepherds named Simba and Nala, while Trubkina also experienced a severe illness. But, in spite of the ups and downs, per the couple's social media, they're still together — and are part of yet another spin-off in the show's ever-sprawling universe.