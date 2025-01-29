You're Cordially Invited Review: Reese Witherspoon & Will Ferrell Shine In Charming Rom-Com

If you're even tangentially interested in entertainment today, you've heard of Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell. The two have been on screens big and small forever. Witherspoon has switched effortlessly between comedy and drama with her best onscreen performances including "Cruel Intentions," "Legally Blonde," and "Walk the Line," which she won an Oscar for. Ferrell, considered a comedy genius, started on "Saturday Night Live" and then quickly moved into movies, bringing both hilarity and heart to things like "Elf," "Anchorman," and "The Lego Movie." Both have been at the top of their game for almost 30 years. In addition, they both have great careers as producers, even for projects they don't star in. These are two powerhouses of modern film and television, so perhaps it's no surprise that "You're Cordially Invited" is better than it has any right to be.

Written and directed by Nicholas Stoller, the movie isn't the best thing you've ever seen. The timing of the wedding and the reception are purely for the sake of the film's pacing because no wedding in real life would put up with such a long gap at night; it conveniently forgets that Jenni (Geraldine Viswanathan), Ferrell's character's daughter, has a black eye that couldn't have gone away in a day. Plus, it has some terrible shots, such as Ferrell's character having a meltdown in a dark hallway that had me scratching my head at why it couldn't be better lit. However, even though rom-coms have become almost exclusive to streaming services over the past few years because they don't do well in theaters, this one just might have. For that reason, anyone sitting at home wondering what to watch could do much worse than this feature.

This is largely because Witherspoon, as Margot, and Ferrell, as Jim, are pros, and their scenes have a spark that only the best actors can bring. But there are bright spots elsewhere too. For example, Jenni has some great moments. And Margot's family — which includes Meredith Hagner as Neve, Leanne Morgan as Gwyneth, Rory Scovel as Colton, and Celia Weston as her mother, Flora — have their moments too. There are even a smattering of big stars in cameos, such as Bobby Moynihan and Wyatt Russell as hosts of the reality shows, that make this even more fun.