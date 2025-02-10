What Happened To Dumbledore's Sister In The Harry Potter Universe

Throughout the "Harry Potter" books and films, it's safe to say that Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry (played in the first two films by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon after Harris' passing in 2002), is somewhat of a man of mystery. Dumbledore, a mentor and parental figure to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), doesn't share a lot of information with Harry in general — a move that, to be honest, puts Harry in peril quite often — and he definitely doesn't share a lot of personal information. When Dumbledore dies in the sixth book and film, "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" (very old spoiler alert?), Harry is left with far more questions than answers, to say the least ... and after Dumbledore's funeral, he unexpectedly learns some dark facts about the legendary wizard.

In the book version of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," disgraced reporter Rita Skeeter releases several extraordinarily nasty excerpts from her book "The Life and Lies of Albus Dumbledore," a tome that accuses the wizard of "dabbling in the Dark Arts," and Harry first hears about it at a wedding held at the Burrow (the Weasley family's humble abode). Throughout the final book in the series, which was split into two films, Harry learns more and more about Dumbledore's childhood, teenage years, and past — and specifically, he learns more about Dumbledore's beloved younger sister Ariana Dumbledore.

An important note here: the "reveal" in the "Fantastic Beasts" films that there's another Dumbledore sibling, Aurelius Dumbledore (Ezra Miller), won't be addressed here. Not only does that turn out to be false (Aurelius is later explained to be the son of Aberforth Dumbledore, played in that franchise by Richard Coyle), but the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise will likely go unfinished, so it's (mostly) not going to come into play here. With that out of the way, here's everything you need to know about Ariana Dumbledore ... and her tragic fate.