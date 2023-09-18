Harry Potter: Was Dumbledore A Good Mentor Or A Borderline Villain?

There are almost too many characters in the "Harry Potter" franchise, but even people who can't tell Slytherin from Gryffindor are familiar with Albus Dumbledore. Made famous in the original books by Joanne Kathleen Rowling and portrayed on screen by Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, and in younger form by Jude Law, Dumbledore is — to put it lightly — an enigma. At first, he appears to fit perfectly into the slot of "wise old wizard," serving as an ever-present mentor to Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), but appearances can deceiving.

If you really stop and think about what Dumbledore does throughout the "Harry Potter" books and movies, you might find more than a few causes for concern. Dumbledore, who serves as the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, is tasked with molding young, impressionable magical minds. On closer inspection, is he really the right person for the job — and the right person to advise Harry as he works towards his eventual goal of defeating the legendary Dark Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes)? Or is Dumbledore kind of an arrogant jerk who always thinks he knows best, and as a result, becomes an antagonist — specifically, by withholding information from the series' heroes as they try and do what's right? The answer is as complex as Dumbledore himself.