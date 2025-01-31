90 Day Fiancé: Are Angela And Michael Still Together?

It's pretty clear that this "90 Day Fiancé" drama wasn't staged for the cameras. Things got heated in "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" when Angela confronted Michael over creating solo social media accounts for himself. They fought and once more grappled with their trust issues, and it all came crashing down when Angela got concrete proof that Michael had been chatting with another woman online. While Michael got his green card, unlike many "90 Day Fiancé" participants, Angela subsequently asked to have the marriage annulled. Her filing states that Michael "fraudulently induced" her into marriage "for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States," per InTouch.

The filing also notes that they separated in February 2024, when Michael disappeared from their home. He filed a counterclaim requesting spousal support and saying that he left because he was in "fear of his life," saying Angela abused him mentally and physically off-camera. Unable to pay his legal fees, Michael launched a GoFundMe page in hope of raising $25,000. That goal was ultimately surpassed, which angered Angela. "I am totally ashamed right now," she said in a video. "We have people out there who are posting [to raise money] for sick kids, sick moms or veterans out there who don't even get $25,000. Wake up, America!"

Since then, both Michael and Angela have started moving on with their lives. Michael has launched a YouTube channel in the hope of becoming a content creator, while Angela holds court on Instagram and TikTok, occasionally talking about her time in the TLC reality bubble and even suggesting producers will never hire Michael again. Time will tell if that one's true. In any event, this is definitely a relationship "90 Day Fiancé" fans can learn from.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.