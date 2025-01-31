90 Day Fiancé: Are Angela And Michael Still Together?
Sometimes, the greatest joy in life can be walking away from someone that you once thought was right for you, setting you on a pathway to freedom. This is seemingly the case with Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, who went through the wringer on "90 Day Fiancé" and its spin-offs. Not long into their marriage, Angela became convinced that Michael had used her to get a green card, a common accusation made against "90 Day Fiancé" cast members. However, some fans sided with Michael due to Angela's tendency to disbelieve him and accuse him of cheating. The two are currently on the way to divorce court and living in completely different states.
It all started hopefully on the second season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Michael and Angela met through Facebook messenger; he was living in Nigeria, she was living in Georgia. Though her family seemed skeptical, the engagement continued, with them considering children in spite of a 22-year age gap. The couple resurfaced on the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé," where they continued the engagement and eventually married in Nigeria. But his visa problems were a major issue. When the couple later appeared on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" they were seemingly on the outs. Yet, somehow, their relationship continued to soldier on.
It's now nothing but bad blood between this once-happy couple
It's pretty clear that this "90 Day Fiancé" drama wasn't staged for the cameras. Things got heated in "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" when Angela confronted Michael over creating solo social media accounts for himself. They fought and once more grappled with their trust issues, and it all came crashing down when Angela got concrete proof that Michael had been chatting with another woman online. While Michael got his green card, unlike many "90 Day Fiancé" participants, Angela subsequently asked to have the marriage annulled. Her filing states that Michael "fraudulently induced" her into marriage "for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States," per InTouch.
The filing also notes that they separated in February 2024, when Michael disappeared from their home. He filed a counterclaim requesting spousal support and saying that he left because he was in "fear of his life," saying Angela abused him mentally and physically off-camera. Unable to pay his legal fees, Michael launched a GoFundMe page in hope of raising $25,000. That goal was ultimately surpassed, which angered Angela. "I am totally ashamed right now," she said in a video. "We have people out there who are posting [to raise money] for sick kids, sick moms or veterans out there who don't even get $25,000. Wake up, America!"
Since then, both Michael and Angela have started moving on with their lives. Michael has launched a YouTube channel in the hope of becoming a content creator, while Angela holds court on Instagram and TikTok, occasionally talking about her time in the TLC reality bubble and even suggesting producers will never hire Michael again. Time will tell if that one's true. In any event, this is definitely a relationship "90 Day Fiancé" fans can learn from.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.