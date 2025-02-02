10 Best Campy Horror Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Camp is a difficult word to nail down. In its truest sense, camp is an attitude, defined by a sense of giddy humor laced with irony, excess, and artifice, and often from a feminine perspective. Over time, that definition has been expanded and altered to a broader umbrella term for anything that qualifies as outrageously over-the-top, and either deliberately or unintentionally "bad." Lists of the worst movies ever made typically make "worst" and "camp" interchangeable — which isn't entirely accurate, but also not entirely incorrect. Movies like "Plan 9 from Outer Space," "The Room," and "Madame Web" may not all qualify as 100% legitimate camp, but all can be considered as such, depending on which definition of the word you embrace.

All genres have camp titles — there are camp dramas, comedies, musicals, and even horror movies. Horror, in particular, seems to lend itself to camp more than some other genres. It is, after all, about excess and artifice and bizarre, hard-to-believe scenarios. Following is a ranked list of 10 horror movies that wholeheartedly embrace the various aspects of camp (and if you're wondering, "hey, why no 'Rocky Horror Picture Show?'" well, it's more musical in horror trappings than actual horror, despite the title).