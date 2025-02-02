Married At First Sight: Are Chris And Paige Still Together?
"Married at First Sight" is a reality dating show where individuals are matched up by professional dating experts, theoretically pairing them with their ideal match. They marry, go on a honeymoon, and then spend two months living together to see if they agree with the experts' opinions. The season ends with the couples making the ultimate choice: stay married or get a divorce.
Audiences were introduced to Chris Williams and Paige Banks in Season 12. The two had a difficult journey on the series, as Chris found out he was expecting a child with his ex-fiancé while on the honeymoon. The news immediately caused the new couple to have difficult conversations and determine how to move forward. In addition to that situation, Chris is considered a "villain" of the series by the fanbase because of his behavior toward Paige along with a near-fight with another member of the cast.
Despite the effort they put in, Paige and Chris are one of the pairs that did not remain together after Season 12. When the time came, Chris chose to stay married, but Paige wanted a divorce. While they announced during the reunion special that they were trying counseling to renew their relationship, they ultimately decided to go separate ways after their time on "Married at First Sight."
Paige is now in a happy relationship
Though her marriage to Chris didn't work out, Paige is now in a relationship with someone else. In April 2023, Paige started dating Justin Williams, a self-described author based on his Instagram. The two enjoyed a first date involving a Ferris wheel, and a few months later, the couple announced they were expecting a daughter. Paige gave birth to their daughter, Nova Rae, in February 2024. It continued to be a significant year for Paige and Justin because on the one-year anniversary of their first date, Justin proposed.
"He just was reflecting on the year we had together and how much he loved me and wanted to continue doing life with me," Paige told People about the engagement. "[He] said he got me a necklace for our one year, and once I opened it I saw the ring and was pleasantly surprised." She further said that he took her to the location of their first date under the guise of wanting to take some pictures to document where they met. According to the couple's wedding website, they will be married on their two-year anniversary, April 13, 2025.