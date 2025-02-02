Married At First Sight: Are Chris And Paige Still Together?

"Married at First Sight" is a reality dating show where individuals are matched up by professional dating experts, theoretically pairing them with their ideal match. They marry, go on a honeymoon, and then spend two months living together to see if they agree with the experts' opinions. The season ends with the couples making the ultimate choice: stay married or get a divorce.

Audiences were introduced to Chris Williams and Paige Banks in Season 12. The two had a difficult journey on the series, as Chris found out he was expecting a child with his ex-fiancé while on the honeymoon. The news immediately caused the new couple to have difficult conversations and determine how to move forward. In addition to that situation, Chris is considered a "villain" of the series by the fanbase because of his behavior toward Paige along with a near-fight with another member of the cast.

Despite the effort they put in, Paige and Chris are one of the pairs that did not remain together after Season 12. When the time came, Chris chose to stay married, but Paige wanted a divorce. While they announced during the reunion special that they were trying counseling to renew their relationship, they ultimately decided to go separate ways after their time on "Married at First Sight."