Who Was Beta In The Walking Dead? His True Identity & Tragic Fate Explained

Beta's real identity on "The Walking Dead" is obviously one of the biggest differences between the show and the comic, but it's far from the only one. The manner of his death — more on that in a second — is somewhat different. The comic book Beta is also a lot cooler and more composed than the show's version, and looks far less disheveled. If he wasn't 7 feet tall and didn't wear a skin mask at all times, he'd almost come across as a fairly regular guy as opposed to the hairy, biker-looking show incarnation.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Angela Kang confirmed that the changes to the character were partially because Ryan Hurst simply didn't come across as a basketballer and partially because the actor came up with the country musician idea. However, despite the changes, she said that Beta's core as a character — a former celebrity who has given in to his evil side — translated to the screen well.

"I think the aspect of it that was kind of important is he was this famous guy and he had this dark side that kind of came out in the apocalypse," Kang said. "So we worked on this backstory and then just thought it'd be really fun to have this musical figure and we were sort of looking for reference and that was what we were pulling on. And just the idea that even before the apocalypse there was a part of him that he kind of kept hidden at times."