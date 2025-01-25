The Tesseract's Timeline In The MCU Explained

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with countless anomalies and curious items. Six of these come into focus during the Infinity Saga: namely, the story's titular gems. However, more than one of these start their journey in a non-stone state. The reality stone first shows up in a liquified form called the Aether; the Mind Stone is initially tucked into Loki's scepter. The Orb is encapsulated in a circular orb on an isolated temple on Morag. The Space Stone hides away in the Eye of Agamotto around Dr. Strange's neck. The Soul Stone is basically contained within the entire planet of Vormir (the geographic specifics are hazy here). And the Space Stone? It first shows up in the form of the Tesseract.

Also called the Cosmic Cube, or the "Cube" for short, this is the right-angled container that shows up repeatedly throughout the Infinity Saga before (spoiler alert!) Thanos arrives on the scene and breaks it like an empty Amazon box. Before that destructively liberating event, though, the Tesseract appears repeatedly in the larger MCU timeline, from Captain Marvel's story to Captain America's saga, the Avengers' epic first chapter, and more. Here is the full breakdown of the Tesseract timeline before its overpowered payload emerges to don the Dark Lord's Infinity Gauntlet in "Infinity War."

As a quick disclaimer, this will be the story of the Tesseract, not simply in the MCU but, specifically, in the primary MCU timeline since, well, tracing the prism of endless possibility that is the multiverse would quickly spiral out of control.