The 12 Best SpongeBob Squarepants Villains Ever, Ranked

In 2024, "SpongeBob SquarePants," Nickelodeon's longest-running show to date, celebrated its 25th anniversary. Created by Stephen Hillenburg, the series centers on the misadventures of a sea sponge named SpongeBob, his best friend Patrick Star, his grumpy co-worker Squidward, his greedy crustacean boss Mr. Krabs, and his brilliant squirrel friend Sandy.

And, of course, there's Plankton, Mr. Krabs' rival who will stop at nothing to steal the secret formula for the Krusty Krab's signature Krabby Patty. The character certainly earns his spot as one of the most iconic Nickelodeon baddies, right next to Angelica Pickles from "Rugrats" and Mr. Crocker from "The Fairly Odd Parents." However, throughout the 15 seasons of "SpongeBob SquarePants," there have been plenty of other antagonistic characters who have given these villains a run for his money.

From local bullies to existential threats to at least one serial killer, many of these villainous characters are rife with details that makes "SpongeBob SquarePants" darker than you think. Whether they only appeared in one episode or are recurring menaces for SpongeBob and his friends, these 12 bad guys are not only incredibly memorable, but they're also the worst of the worst in all of Bikini Bottom.