The Until Dawn Movie Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing (And It's Not Good)

From "The Outer Worlds" to "Elder Scrolls," there are plenty of video games that deserve film or TV adaptations. Honestly, we'd also put 2015's "Until Dawn" on that list, as the terrifying game featuring a group of friends going to Blackwood Mountain and the accompanying mines to find one woman's missing sister is perfect for Hollywood. Your actions as the player decide each character's fate, and the plot changes based on your choices. It's an intense game, but ... none of that seems to have made it into the upcoming movie if the recently released trailer is any indication.

Instead, the "Until Dawn" movie hinges on a time loop, and, unless you count its very nature as a video game, which means you may have to do some parts over if you die without saving, that simply isn't part of the game's story. Additionally, the trailer reveals that when the characters die, they wake up at the beginning of the night with a new threat to face, allowing them to engage with a variety of different horror subgenres. Again, that's not what happens in the "Until Dawn" game — and fans have taken notice.

Many comments under the YouTube trailer are filled with disheartened gamers letting their opinions be known, like @Iainwakura, who states, "This is NOT Until Dawn, this is an escape room horror flick that just so happens to have the same name as Until Dawn." Others note that the game's big hook is its use of a butterfly effect, meaning that no two gamers' playthroughs could be the same. But changing the plot is far from the only negative thing fans have to say about this film, which is looking like it could be yet another massive video game movie box office bomb.