10 Movies Like Primer You Need To Watch

In 2004, sci-fi fans were introduced to "Primer." Directed, written by, and co-starring filmmaker Shane Carruth, the low-budget film about two engineer friends who stumble upon the secret of time travel quickly became an indie cinema darling, a great example of DIY filmmaking, and one of the most beloved time travel movies ever made.

Though its scope is limited, the ideas in "Primer" are big and thoughtfully considered, as the film digs into the implications of time travel with a level of sophistication few other films of its kind have ever reached. It's the kind of movie you can watch over and over again, but it's also the kind of movie that will send you searching for other films with the same thoughtful approach, particularly in the world of low-budget cinema.

So if you love "Primer" and want to move on to another film that will hit some of those same notes, here are 10 places to look next.