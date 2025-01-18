12 Best TV Shows Like True Detective To Watch Next

For the record, there's nothing quite like HBO's "True Detective" was in its initial conception, especially if we're talking about the show's terrific debut season and its phenomenal finale. For creator Nic Pizzolatto and director Cary Joji Fukunaga, the stars aligned perfectly back then, allowing the pair to make and capture something truly exquisite and outstanding. But as we saw in the following years, as the anthology series went on, the show's quality gradually faded, and the defining elements that made it a TV phenomenon in the 2010s diminished.

That said, "True Detective's" core formula (opposing characters working together, investigations of eerie homicides) and central themes (murder, mystery, existential crisis, and personal trauma) have been evoked successfully — though in different ways — in other series, even if those shows weren't directly influenced by Pizzolatto's work or aimed to evoke a different atmosphere. With this list, we take a look at some of the best alternatives out there that hardcore "True Detective" fans should seek out and watch.