Breaking Bad: The One Line Walter White Wouldn't Cross

The idea of Walter White merely trying the methamphetamine he cooked, or worse yet, getting hooked on it, wasn't completely far-fetched, Gilligan told EW in the interview, which came five years after the ending of "Breaking Bad."

Gilligan added in the case of Walter's story, it would have been nonsensical since the character is driven by another sort of addiction after cheating death. Knowing he has more time to build up financial security for his family after his cancer goes into remission, Walter begins his ascent in the criminal underworld. Becoming a user of his own product would have undermined that rise.

"I read stories of former meth cooks. A lot of the recovering ones we talked to or read about said that they became hooked on the process of cooking, as some heroin addicts become hooked on the process of getting a needle ready," Gilligan recalled for EW. "It would've muddied the waters if he started using the drug, because this was a man who never had control in his life, and suddenly he's got control. Why mess up a good thing?"

Of course, in the case of Walter, aka Heisenberg, his control ultimately means doing criminal things that were out of control in the eyes of the law. Citing the series as a cautionary tale, Cranston said "Breaking Bad" taught him that anyone can be dangerous.

