On Call Review: Less Fun Than Getting Arrested

As with most police force procedurals, "On Call" is unambiguous copaganda, albeit not in a particularly insidious way; it's too unoriginal to inspire anybody as a recruitment commercial. Despite having two relatively youthful leads plucked from teen dramas of the prior decade — "Pretty Little Liars" and "13 Reasons Why" respectively — the show is as out of touch with younger generations as you'd expect, something which comes into deeper clarity whenever generational divides are brought up in the narrative. Earlier in the season, the writers aim to give Alex a moral ultimatum, making him question whether he stays loyal to his by-the-book mentor, or takes the advice of the station's sergeant (Eriq LaSalle, who also directs several episodes) and not succumb to "woke" policing. This translates as fighting back against any suspect who gets violent, a euphemistic term for the historic sins of California's police departments — having an African American actor deliver this dialogue makes this strange argument in favor of police brutality all the stranger to witness. It would be interesting if the show was eager to explore this further, especially as seen through the eyes of a new recruit, but the series sweeps it under the carpet; it has so little to say on the subject, the moment doesn't even register as shock value.

Elsewhere, the series doesn't disguise its conservative leanings, which shouldn't be a shock considering the political affiliation of its creator, but its key recurrent targets felt somewhat unusual for a police procedural. Homeless encampments appear frequently throughout, their residents depicted with a unanimous condescension both by the characters and those behind the camera, and sex workers are treated with a scorn I didn't realize anybody still harbored in the post-OnlyFans era. There are more incendiary moments too, such as one subplot in which the pair are called to a house where a man alleges being attacked by a burglar, only to reveal in front of his wife that this was a Grindr hookup he brought over to engage in some light BDSM while his spouse was out shopping. It's treated as a lighter moment, juxtaposing with more harrowing, violent calls they attend to, but the final beat felt less so, with Alex telling the hookup in no uncertain terms to "stay away" from this world of vice — a warning that felt more homophobic than puritanical. I'd call it out of step with the times if it weren't for a recent election suggesting that it might be closer to the mood of the nation than is comfortable to think.

Ultimately, these brief moments of lightning-rod right-wing moralism are the only memorable parts of this series. Riddled with clichés and uninspired in its criminal underworld narrative, it's as boring as this genre gets — the episodes may only be half an hour, but they feel a hell of a lot longer.

"On Call" premieres on Amazon Prime on January 9.