Does Oscar Die In On My Block Season 4?
The Netflix series "On My Block" tells the story of four main characters — Monsé (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao), and Jamal (Brett Gray) — who live and attend high school in the fictional Los Angeles neighborhood of Freeridge. The bingeworthy teen drama covers their journey as teenagers over the course of four seasons, as they experience the ups and downs of high school, from crushes and school dances to grief, death, and figuring out who they want to be, while also navigating gang violence, hidden money, and criminal activity around them.
Two main characters die in Season 4 of "On My Block": Cesar's brother Oscar (Julio Macias) and Ruby's grandmother, Marisol/Abuelita (Peggy Blow). Both characters play important roles for the teens, and facilitate their character growth as Cesar, Ruby, Jamal, and Monsé decide what the rest of their lives will look like. While Abuelita's cause of death is known since she was diagnosed with cancer, Oscar's death is a bit murkier. Who is behind it, and why did it happen? Here's everything you need to know about Oscar's death in Season 4 of "On My Block."
Who is Oscar in On My Block?
The older brother of Core Four member Cesar Diaz, audiences first meet Oscar Diaz in Season 1 when he is released from prison. Oscar, also known by the name Spooky because of how intimidating he is, is the leader of a gang called Santos. Though he originally hoped to attend culinary school, he joins Santos to stick around for his brother since their mother is absent. The gang's original intent is to protect those who can't protect themselves in Freeridge, but things shift as other gangs, like 19th Street, cause issues in the neighborhood.
Over the course of the show's four seasons, Oscar shifts from being an antagonist to the teens to someone audiences can root for as he takes his life in a new direction. While he still leads the gang, and does make Cesar join, he becomes a more empathetic person. The first season makes him appear as a hardened individual who rejects nonsense, especially when it comes to his brother, which only makes Cesar's friends fight harder for him to stay away from Santos.
However, Oscar is a more sympathetic character as the series progresses. Cesar's older brother is there for Ruby when he grieves the death of a love interest during Season 2 and for Monsé when her mother dies in Season 3. He continues to look out for the friend group, protecting them from rival gangs and keeping them safe. By Season 4, Oscar is married to Isabel (Andrea Cortés) and has a daughter. He plans to leave Santos and the neighborhood and give himself a fresh start.
What happens to Oscar in Season 4 was a shocking tragedy
In Season 4, Episode 5, Oscar, Isabel, their daughter, and Cesar are preparing to move to Portland, a new start for the gang leader and his growing family. However, as he leaves Cesar's house after finding out his brother will move to Portland with him, he is shot by a passing car. Cesar hears the sound and rushes outside, but he's too late: his older brother dies as he holds him. At the time of the shooting, Oscar was on the phone with his wife, and as he realizes what is about to happen, he tells her he loves her for the last time.
Oscar's death resonates with Cesar. He takes over Santos for a while, wanting to find out who is responsible for his brother's death, before deciding to go to Portland with Isabel to help raise Oscar's daughter. Although Oscar dies before he can tell Cesar who shot him, it seems like the older brother knew who it was. Fans have speculated on Reddit, with the general consensus being that it was likely gang-related. Redditor u/IamThatPerson101 believes it was the 19th Street because "they were becoming more of a threat," while u/Traditional_Idea1891 believes it is fellow Santos member Joker, who "seemed the most angry, especially over Cuchillos' death and his reduced income." Others believe it was the gang Prophet$ or any member of Santos who might have been angry about Oscar leaving the gang.
Who played Oscar in On My Block and where is he now?
Julio Macias plays Oscar in "On My Block," making it the actor's first major role on American television. Before the Netflix show, the actor was in a variety of shorts through the 2010s and had a five-episode arc on the Spanish-language miniseries "La Vida es Como El Cine" as Poncho. Macias also has had guest roles on American projects like "Game Shakers," "Jane the Virgin," and "S.W.A.T."
The actor worked with the streamer again in "Selena: The Series," starring as Pete Astudillo, the music producer who worked with Selena and helped make her sound as recognizable as it is today. His time on American television continued with a recurring role as Javier in the ABC drama "Promised Land," a short-lived TV show that was canceled in 2022, and a two-episode stint in "The Rookie." Fans of web series may recognize him as the voice of adult Dario in "Young Dario." He also appeared in an episode of the BET+ series "Diarra from Detroit" as a young Marshall.
More recently, Macias was cast in the thriller "Three Years Gone." He is set to star alongside Pepe Serna, best known as Angel in the 1983 film "Scarface." Macias will play a father searching for a way to rid himself of something that may have come back from a war with him.