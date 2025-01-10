Does Oscar Die In On My Block Season 4?

The older brother of Core Four member Cesar Diaz, audiences first meet Oscar Diaz in Season 1 when he is released from prison. Oscar, also known by the name Spooky because of how intimidating he is, is the leader of a gang called Santos. Though he originally hoped to attend culinary school, he joins Santos to stick around for his brother since their mother is absent. The gang's original intent is to protect those who can't protect themselves in Freeridge, but things shift as other gangs, like 19th Street, cause issues in the neighborhood.

Over the course of the show's four seasons, Oscar shifts from being an antagonist to the teens to someone audiences can root for as he takes his life in a new direction. While he still leads the gang, and does make Cesar join, he becomes a more empathetic person. The first season makes him appear as a hardened individual who rejects nonsense, especially when it comes to his brother, which only makes Cesar's friends fight harder for him to stay away from Santos.

However, Oscar is a more sympathetic character as the series progresses. Cesar's older brother is there for Ruby when he grieves the death of a love interest during Season 2 and for Monsé when her mother dies in Season 3. He continues to look out for the friend group, protecting them from rival gangs and keeping them safe. By Season 4, Oscar is married to Isabel (Andrea Cortés) and has a daughter. He plans to leave Santos and the neighborhood and give himself a fresh start.