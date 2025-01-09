Initially launched as a cable channel where you could watch old animation, Cartoon Network quickly became the destination for brand-new cartoons — and some of the best ones around — for multiple generations of kids and animation fans. The network did a great job of growing with its audiences all the way to adulthood while simultaneously and continuously catering to the latest batches of youngsters. Cartoon Network simply seems like one of those channels that has always been and will always be there. But it might not be as old as you think, nor as invincible as it seems.

The origins of Cartoon Network are a bit easier to parse out than many cable channels by virtue of who founded it and why. However, like just about everything over the last 30 years, trying to keep up with who owns the channel from one day to the next has been a bit more difficult. And, unfortunately, most of the headlines related to Cartoon Network in recent years have been bad news, with acquisitions and mergers leading to content purges and entire arms of the brand being shut down. So who owns Cartoon Network right now, and is it even still a thing? Let's dig into it.