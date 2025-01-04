Alba Baptista's 5 Best Movie And TV Show Roles

Alba Baptista is an incredibly talented actress who's performed in a wide range of projects from light-hearted comedies to edge-of-your-seat thrillers. Some people, particularly superhero fans, might recognize Baptista from her connection to one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes: Baptista and Chris Evans went public with their relationship in January 2023, and in September of that year, People reported that the two had gotten married.

Of course, aside from her association with Captain America, Baptista has plenty of her own claims to fame. Thousands will know her from "Warrior Nun," a fantasy series with a diehard fanbase, who Netflix infuriated with a surprise cancellation after its second season. (It's a story as old as time — or at least as old as the concept of Netflix original series.) Luckily for Baptista, the end of that show was far from the end of her career. To date, she's had over 30 different roles, and it looks like her career is really just beginning to pick up steam. Before Baptista becomes a household name, you can get to know her on a better level by checking out the best roles she's had in these relatively early days of her acting career.