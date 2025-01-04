Alba Baptista's 5 Best Movie And TV Show Roles
Alba Baptista is an incredibly talented actress who's performed in a wide range of projects from light-hearted comedies to edge-of-your-seat thrillers. Some people, particularly superhero fans, might recognize Baptista from her connection to one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes: Baptista and Chris Evans went public with their relationship in January 2023, and in September of that year, People reported that the two had gotten married.
Of course, aside from her association with Captain America, Baptista has plenty of her own claims to fame. Thousands will know her from "Warrior Nun," a fantasy series with a diehard fanbase, who Netflix infuriated with a surprise cancellation after its second season. (It's a story as old as time — or at least as old as the concept of Netflix original series.) Luckily for Baptista, the end of that show was far from the end of her career. To date, she's had over 30 different roles, and it looks like her career is really just beginning to pick up steam. Before Baptista becomes a household name, you can get to know her on a better level by checking out the best roles she's had in these relatively early days of her acting career.
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is a delight
Released in 2022, "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" is an adaptation of a novel published by Paul Gallico in 1958. The story follows the titular character (Lesley Manville), a British widow working as a cleaning lady to make ends meet. Mrs. Harris is surprised to receive a pension from her husband's time in the war, and she decides to use the money to take a trip to Paris where she hopes to obtain a Dior dress that she's become infatuated with. While in Paris, Mrs. Harris meets Dior's accountant André (Lucas Bravo), encourages him to confess his love to a model named Natasha (Alba Baptista), and inadvertently changes the course of the fashion company's history.
This version of "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" isn't the first film adaptation, but it's arguably the most successful. The movie made upward of $30 million at the box office, and it was a critical darling. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics said, "Led by a luminous Lesley Manville, 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' a good old-fashioned story charmingly told." The movie boasts a 94% approval rating with critics and a 93% audience rating. It's true that Baptista's character is more part of the B-plot than the main attraction in the film, but the movie is still too good for any Baptista fan to pass up.
Warrior Nun is arguably Baptista's best work
There's no better place to watch Alba Baptista shine as an actress than on the show "Warrior Nun." The series aired on Netflix in 2020 and wrapped up its second and final season in 2022. Fans were wildly disappointed when Netflix pulled the plug on the show, but more than that, they were surprised, because at the time "Warrior Nun" was the highest audience-scored show on the platform. Luckily, thanks to a dedicated campaign of fans, the story isn't done yet, and there's a trilogy of "Warrior Nun" films in the works.Unfortunately for fans of the series, the "Warrior Nun" movies won't include the original creators, which means it's unclear how closely the movies will recreate the vibe of the series they originally fell in love with.
"Warrior Nun" is based on the comic series "Warrior Nun Areala" written by Ben Dunn. In the show, Baptista plays the lead, Ava Silva. At 19 years old, Ava wakes up in a morgue and discovers that she's gained supernatural powers related to a mysterious artifact that's been lodged in her back. Ava joins an ancient group of warriors called the Order of the Cruciform Sword, and she starts to master her new abilities while protecting the world from demons and the forces of evil.
Fatima is a moving historical drama
"Fatima" is a 2020 film that massively split opinions between critics and general audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Fatima" sports just 57% rating with critics whose consensus was, "Hard not to respect but difficult to love, 'Fatima' competently dramatizes an incredible true story." Audiences succeeded where critics failed, however, and absolutely fell in love with the movie, giving it a stunning 96% approval rating.
As we've already mentioned, "Fatima" is based on a real story, and it's a historical movie that mostly gets its history right. The movie is named after the city in Portugal where it takes place. It's there in the early 1900s that a young shepherd and her two cousins have a transcendent holy experience where they see visions of the Virgin Mary. Church and government officials aren't happy with the children's story, but rumors of their visions start to spread far and wide, attracting a huge amount of religious pilgrims to the town. As the town struggles with the influx of people, all the characters try to come to terms with what the children's visions really mean. Alba Baptista has just a small role in the film, but for fans of historical or religious dramas, "Fatima" is still well worth watching.
Patrick will leave you feeling uneasy
We've seen some Alba Baptista projects that revel in high fantasy fun and others that aren't afraid to dive into drama, but "Patrick" is arguably Baptista's heaviest movie. "Patrick" is a dark story about the movie's titular character, a 20-year-old man with a complicated past and some truly disturbing pastimes. Patrick (Hugo Fernandes) runs an illegal underage porn website, which gets him into some legal trouble. As the movie progresses, Patrick returns to a hometown he was abducted from as a child, and through exploring his traumatic past we come to understand the man he is now.
There are plenty of other Baptista movies to choose from if you aren't looking to explore dark themes, or if you're looking to see more of Baptista on screen. She's got a supporting role here, as the movie naturally spends most of its time with Patrick himself, but she still shines through. Critics weren't enamored with the movie, and on Rotten Tomatoes it has just a 40% approval rating. But you don't have to take the critical opinion as the end-all be-all. The movie has a 6.0 rating on IMDb, and that's nothing to sniff at. Anyone who's looking for a mature film that will leave them feeling more than a little unsettled should consider giving "Patrick" a watch.
L'enfant is perfect for film buffs
Alba Baptista seems to have a penchant for signing onto historical films. 2022's "L'enfant" is a historical drama, and though it's not one of the biggest directorial debuts of all time, it is the first feature-length outing for writer-directors Marguerite de Hillerin and Félix Dutilloy-Liégeois. The movie is set in 16th century Lisbon and follows a young man named Bela (João Arrais) as he struggles to make sense of a new relationship and a doomed love in his overly-restrictive culture.
This one is definitely for the film buffs out there. "L'enfant" is a small production that doesn't even have a dedicated page on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite that, the film's still gotten some notable recognition. It was nominated for best film and best directors in the new directors competition at the São Paulo International Film Festival, and viewers have thoroughly enjoyed some aspects of the film. On MUBI, reviewers have especially praised the beautiful cinematography, though they have also criticized the plot and its pacing. It has a 6.3 star rating on IMDb, making it one of Baptista's highest-rated movies on the platform. "L'enfant" might not be the easiest film to track down, but it will reward your efforts if you decide to seek it out.