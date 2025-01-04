The Ending Of Logan Lucky Explained

When you bring together Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh, you're inevitably going to get a great movie. All the lawbreakers in the house are thinking of "Magic Mike" right now, but, in between the second and third movies in that franchise, one of Soderbergh's all-time best films snuck its way into theaters.

"Logan Lucky" is set in West Virginia and follows Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum), a construction worker doing his best to co-parent his young daughter with his ex-wife. Jimmy's a warm-hearted guy and a genuinely good dad, but one thing leads to another and he needs to rob a bank so he can stay in his daughter's life. If you liked Soderbergh's "Ocean's 11," then you'll be thrilled to ride along as Jimmy puts together a team, develops an overly complicated plan, and powers through all the speedbumps that life throws his way.

The characters at the heart of the story are more motivated by care for each other than pure greed, but don't be fooled: "Logan Lucky" is a heist movie through and through, complete with a wild twist ending and a pseudo cliffhanger that we're here to help you make sense of.