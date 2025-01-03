10 Best Kitchen Nightmares Episodes Ranked

Long before he dominated the airwaves making chefs break down in tears on "Hell's Kitchen," Chef Gordon Ramsay was doing it in the U.K. His success across the pond afforded him the opportunity to bring concepts like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares" to an American audience, and like the food he serves in his many restaurants, the Americans ate it up. Ramsay has grown to become a leading player in reality TV show cooking competitions entirely outside of the Food Network.

Ramsay is happy to put his future hires through hell to make them stars, and he's also not afraid to travel the country, tearing apart restaurant owners. Like "Hell's Kitchen," "Kitchen Nightmares" earned a U.S. adaptation, which produced 102 episodes by the end of 2024 and with the series' ninth season returning in January 2025. Many episodes of "Kitchen Nightmares" are excellent, as Ramsay guides American chefs toward prosperity, but not everyone listens to his advice.

Some of the best episodes of the series center around the most obtuse restaurant owners in existence, and not even a world-class chef can point them in the right direction. These are the episodes that make for great television — after all, it's often fun to watch someone crash and burn. While many restaurants do well after a visit from Chef Ramsay, not all of them do. These episodes are the best "Kitchen Nightmares" has to offer, and each one depicts a true kitchen nightmare Ramsay tries to fix.