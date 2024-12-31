Who Is Luffy's Mom? 5 One Piece Theories That Actually Make Sense

Well over 1000 episodes into the anime and 110 volumes of the manga — not to mention the live-action Netflix series — and "One Piece" still has its share of enduring mysteries. But there's one puzzle that many fans believe could have serious implications for the protagonist once it's solved, not to mention loads of storytelling potential: the mystery of wannabe pirate king Monkey D. Luffy's mom's identity.

Throughout the anime's many sagas, the story reveals that Luffy's father is Revolutionary Army Supreme Commander Monkey D. Dragon and his grandfather is Marine hero Monkey D. Garp. But when it comes to the identity of Luffy's mother, the series has, at least so far, remained mum on the subject.

With "One Piece" in its final arc, a story that creator Eiichiro Oda has been dreaming of since he was a kid, the question of who gave the Straw Hats' captain life continues to inspire a fair share of fan theories. Although Oda has repeatedly suggested that Luffy's story doesn't have room for his mom, and some fans believe she wouldn't add anything to the shōnen tale, it's still fun to speculate about her identity. It's no surprise then that the internet is rife with wild theories, with some fans pointing to Dragon's revolutionaries and a few even claiming Luffy's stepmom is his DNA donor. There's even an absolutely bonkers viral meme theory that posits Crocodile was Luffy's mom before undergoing a gender reassignment to hide her identity. But amid the wilder theories about Luffy's mom are a few with some evidence to back them up.