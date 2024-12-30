Where The Crawdads Sing Controversy Explained

"Where the Crawdads Sing" is a best-selling murder mystery book published in 2018, and its success led to a movie adaptation through actress Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine. Despite the rotten score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences loved it, giving the film 96% on the Popcornmeter. It wasn't one of the highest-grossing adaptations at the box office, but still netted $144 million worldwide.

Behind the success of the novel lingered a question surrounding the author. Delia Owens, a zoologist and conservationist, published the book at 70 years old after previously writing books about her time in Africa with her husband Mark Owens. The couple was known throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s for their conservation work in Botswana and Zambia, documenting wildlife behavior while working to protect animals from poachers. Their efforts culminated in the two being connected to the death of an alleged poacher that was caught on camera and televised across America in 1996.

Nearly three decades later, the controversy over the Owenses has spilled over into the zeitgeist for "Where the Crawdads Sing" because of the story the book tells. There are what some consider uncanny connections between the novel and the real-life death of an individual in Zambia that continue to come up. Here is the entire controversy of "Where the Crawdads Sing" explained, from the author's time in Africa to the press tour for the film adaptation.