Has Tom Cruise Ever Won An Oscar?

Tom Cruise hasn't been completely overlooked by the Academy; across his career, he has been nominated for four Oscars. His first nomination was in 1990 for his performance in "Born on the Fourth of July." That film picked up eight nominations, scoring two wins for best director and best film editing. Cruise, however, lost out to Daniel Day-Lewis, for his performance in "My Left Foot." The then 28-year-old Cruise was in esteemed company that year, nominated alongside acting legends Kenneth Branagh, Morgan Freeman, and Robin Williams.

Cruise would have to wait seven years for his next nomination, which he earned for his leading role in "Jerry Maguire." Nominated for five Oscars in total, its only win was Cuba Gooding Jr. in the best supporting actor category. In the lead category, Cruise was nominated alongside Billy Bob Thornton, Woody Harrelson, Ralph Fiennes, and eventual winner Geoffrey Rush.

For his third — and so far, last — acting nomination, Cruise shuffled over to the supporting actor category in 2000 for his role in "Magnolia." There was stiff competition that year, with standout performances from Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law and Michael Clarke Duncan. It was Michael Caine who took home the statue, however, for his role in "The Cider House Rules."

Cruise's fourth nomination was a different one entirely, recognized for his role as producer for best picture nominee "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2023. While "Maverick" was one of the big winners at the box office in 2022, it bowed to the multiverse-hopping "Everything Everywhere All at Once" in the Oscar race.