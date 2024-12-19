We Rewatched The Lion King And It's Completely Different Now

Contains spoilers for "Mufasa: The Lion King"

2024 marks 30 years since moviegoers were introduced to all the engaging characters and catchy songs that turned Disney's animated film "The Lion King" into a phenomenon. Many people rewatch this movie for its beloved, multifaceted story (which was at the center of a controversy that Disney probably wants you to forget about). The film combines action, romance, and drama in order to present a story about the meaning of family and the struggle to move forward while facing your past. The 1994 blockbuster is also nostalgic viewing for those who grew up in the 1990s, and a rewatch gives viewers a chance to pick up on the foreshadowing that they may have missed at a younger age.

After three decades, it may seem like there is not much new material for fans to discover. It's a film that continues to be dissected, however, as there is still more than meets the eye. From the use of deep symbolism to the extra examination of character relationships, our rewatch of "The Lion King" proved that there is still so much more story to uncover. Plus, the release of the prequel film "Mufasa: The Lion King" is adding even more emotional weight to a tale that already tugs at the heartstrings. Here is why "The Lion King" is completely different now.