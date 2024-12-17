43 Years Ago, The Most Dangerous Film Ever Made Premiered

The film industry is notorious for being a lot more dangerous than it looks from the outside. There are countless legends about unsafe film sets, from the real-life tragedy of "Twilight Zone: The Movie," to Tom Cruise's most dangerous stunts of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. However, far and away the most dangerous film of all time just recently celebrated its 43rd anniversary in October 2024: the 1981 horror comedy film "Roar," written, directed, and starring Noel Marshall and his real life family, including his wife Tippi Hedren and step-daughter Melanie Griffith.

In "Roar," Marshall plays a wildlife conservationist, Hank, who lives in Tanzania to study the behavior of big cats. A visit from his family, including wife Madelaine (Hedren) and kids Melanie, John, and Jerry (played by Marshall and Hedren's real-life kids of the same names), is derailed when a lion pride goes rogue, resulting in pandemonium as the family tries to survive an attack from nature's most vicious apex predators.

The film's release in 1981, following a disastrous 11-year production, was a massive box office failure, with its bloated budget of $17 million only making back $10 million, according to John Marshall. It should come as no surprise that a comedy film starring over 100 untrained big cats would result in catastrophe on set, but surprisingly, the now-cult classic has had a real-life positive impact on the world of wildlife conservation. Whether you're a daredevil or not, this is one film set you'd thank your lucky stars you weren't on.