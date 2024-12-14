The 15 Best Board Games Of 2024

To some, board games might seem like an antiquated form of entertainment that's no longer relevant in the age of high-quality video games and on-demand entertainment. But the truth is that board games have never been as popular as they are now. Crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter have allowed designers to create and sell games that might never have been released by a traditional publisher, while independent developers are able to utilize cheaper production costs and sophisticated online tools to get their innovative ideas into the hands of players.

Each year, designers push the boundaries of what's possible with the medium, crafting brilliant experiences that include some of the best strategy games and party releases of recent times. Here, we round up the very best titles that have come out in 2024.

To come up with this list, we've looked at the best-rated games from 2024 on reputable sites such as Board Game Geeks, as well as reviews from trusted outlets, user feedback, and our own personal experience.