Those Pokemon Cards On Pawn Stars Are Now Worth A Ridiculous Amount Of Money

It literally doesn't pay to dismiss the buying power of fandom. In 2017, "Pokémon" trading card collector Gary Haase appeared on "Pawn Stars" — Season 14, Episode 18, "Poké Pawn" — intending to sell some of his rare valuables. All told, Haase believed his cards were worth $500,000. He credited approximately $50,000 of that total sum to a unique Charizard card, a genuine one-of-a-kind piece that scored a perfect 10 through Beckett Grading Services.

But Rick Harrison, the owner of Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, turned him away, even after an onsite evaluator confirmed the value of Haase's collection, albeit for around $400,000. Harrison reasoned that his inexperience with "Pokémon" negated any chance of his selling the collection. It turned out to be his loss, as Haase eventually sold his crown jewel elsewhere and, now, its estimated value is quite frankly ridiculous.

In 2020, Haase sold the 10-BGS Charizard to YouTuber Logan Paul for $150,000. That alone is triple the amount he expected to receive for the card in 2017, but that's not where this story stops. In 2021, Paul wore a diamond-encrusted 10-BGS Charizard card around his next before competing in a televised boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. After winning, the online influencer took to Instagram, claiming that the card was his "$1,000,000 good luck charm." Before Paul's staggering self-evaluation, a similar card sold for $369,000 in 2020.