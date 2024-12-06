Y2K Review: '90s Nostalgia Can't Save Kyle Mooney's Movie

Ah, the Y2K bug. For many millennials, our first experience with a proper social freak-out. Kyle Mooney — a director who is quickly developing a reputation for quirky comedic storytelling, albeit aimed at a limited audience — tackles the coming of the new millennium in the horror comedy "Y2K." It devotes all of its energy to recreating the atmosphere of the late '90s, and it mostly succeeds — it's just a shame that it does so at the expense of, well, everything else in the film. While its nods to the '90s are all painfully accurate, it seems like Mooney was so focused on capturing the essence of Y2K that he forgot that all of this needs to be in the service of a story that's actually engaging. Sorry to all involved, but 91 minutes has never felt so long.

Awkward and reserved Eli (Jaeden Martell) may be pining after the girl of his dreams, the popular-athletic-nerdy Laura (Rachel Zegler), but he's going to be spending New Year's Eve 1999 alone. Or at least, with only the company of his best friend Danny (Julian Dennison), who is as confident and gregarious as Eli is painfully shy. When they make the impulsive decision to attend a New Year's party at Soccer Chris' (The Kid Laroi) house, they hold out hope that this is going to be the night that changes everything. And it is — but not for the reasons they're expecting. Because when the clock strikes midnight, all of the house's technology starts to go haywire, with even sweet little Tamagotchis gleefully taking part in a murder spree. With the world's technology turning against mankind, it's up to Eli and his fellow survivors to save not just themselves, but all of humanity.