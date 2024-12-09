Who Does Meredith End Up With On Grey's Anatomy?

It's a severe understatement to say that Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, goes through a lot during her time on "Grey's Anatomy." She survives a bomb in a body cavity, a shooting at the hospital she calls home, a plane crash, drowning after a ferryboat accident, a vicious attack from a patient, and a particularly horrible case of COVID-19 that leaves her in a coma. Throughout all of those harrowing events, Meredith stays strong, perseveres, and becomes a world-class, award-winning general surgeon ... and she also has a number of important romantic relationships, one of which takes center stage during most of her time on the show.

It should be said that Pompeo left "Grey's Anatomy" as a full-time cast member in February of 2023 — she's still involved with the long-running medical drama as an executive producer, provides voiceover for the episodes, and appears on the show semi-regularly — but across 19 seasons of the show, Meredith Grey's love life was one of the central points of the entire show, from the man she meets in the pilot who eventually becomes her husband to her widowhood and return to dating. So who does Meredith end up with when all is said and done? Here's the answer, plus the timeline of all her relationships up until that point. (A final note: any of Meredith's flames who only stuck around for a single episode or a small handful of them won't make this list, with our apologies to Chris O'Donnell's Finn Dandridge, for example.)