The 10 Best British TV Comedies Of All Time, Ranked
If you love a good comedy series but find yourself counting the weeks for the next season of your favorite shows to drop, the wait can be killer. But once you've rewatched the most hilarious moments in favorite American sitcoms like Abbott Elementary, tuning into the most popular British comedies — aka "Britcoms" — can open up a whole new world of possibilities. In fact, many of these shows are so darned good they get adapted for American audiences, since Americans tend to like their comedy just a little more on-the-nose. Whereas traditional American network comedies tend to lean hard into stock characters and overplayed tropes, even at its most absurd, British comedy often spends more time exploring the human condition. They also tend to be just a little bit darker.
Although some Britcom fans may be old enough to remember a time when these shows could only be seen in syndication on PBS, streaming services mean there's no excuse to miss out on the best British humor. When they didn't get a lot of hype in the U.S., finding the best British TV shows of all time can be tricky, but we've got you covered. From an existentialist sci-fi Britcom that finds humor at the end of humanity's run to a cringe-laden buddy comedy about the horrors of living with one's self, here's a ranked list of British comedies to add to your watch list.
10. Red Dwarf
A cult classic sci-fi comedy, "Red Dwarf" revolves around a low-level tech named Dave Lister (Craig Charles) on a mining spaceship called the Red Dwarf. After getting himself chunked in stasis for smuggling his cat Frankenstein onboard sometime in the 21st century, Dave is in for something of a shock when he wakes up to find millions of years have passed, he's the last living human, and his original crewmates have long since died from a radiation leak. His only companions are the ship computer Holly (Norman Lovett), a hologram version of Dave's neurotic boss Arnold Judas Rimmer who caused the accident (Chris Barrie), a humanoid cat descended from his original pet (Danny John-Jules), and a sanitation android (David Ross).
In a world of super-slick sci-fi, Red Dwarf gives us refreshingly low-fi storytelling with a decidedly working-class focus, a rarity in today's world. Heartfelt and easy to watch, the series is one of the most rewatchable sci-fi shows of all time. Most of its humor comes from Dave and Arnold's odd couple relationship as they're forced to work together at the edge of the universe. The series frequently references or parodies sci-fi classics like "Alien," "Westworld," "The Terminator," "2001: A Space Odyssey," and "Star Wars," as well as other genres, making it something of a "Where's Waldo" for cinema geeks.
Cast: Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, Danny John-Jules
Creators: Rob Grant, Doug Naylor
Years: 1988–1999 and 2009–2020
Runtime: 74 episodes
Rating: TV-14
IMDb Score: 8.4
9. Inbetweeners
A coming-of-age story that tends to be loved by fans of young adult dramedy series like "Skins" and "The Misfits," "The Inbetweeners" is a series about a friend group of four awkward teen boys attending Rudge Park Comprehensive School, a suburban school somewhere in England. Much like another Channel 4 series, "Peep Show," "The Inbetweeners" is a cringe comedy that's far below today's more PC standards and comes with a generous dose of adult humor.
The series is framed by the narration of its main character, Will McKenzie (Simon Bird), who transfers to Rudge Park after his parents' recent split launches him from private school into the Rudge Park community. As Will and his pals navigate the challenges of teen life like school, social pressure, sex, and bullying, the general awkwardness of the high school experience is a constant source of humor even when the show tackles some of its darker topics. A big part of the cult show's charm is its nostalgia for viewers who experienced teen life in the U.K., so it's no surprise the series won a BAFTA Audience Award for TV in 2010.
Cast: Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley
Creators: Iain Morris, Damon Beesley
Years: 2008-2010
Runtime: 18 episodes
Rating: TV-14
IMDb Score: 8.4
8. Blackadder
"Blackadder," originally called "The Black Adder," is in many ways the series responsible for giving the world some of its finest British comedians. A mock-historical comedy, the series follows Edmund Blackadder (Rowan Atkinson) and several of his descendants — a prince, a Tudor nobleman, a royal butler, and a World War I soldier — through the centuries. In an alternative history set during the late 15th century under the rule of fictional British monarch Richard IV, the first series revolves around the efforts of the king's second son Edmund Blackadder as he tries to impress and ultimately overthrow his dad. The second follows his great-grandson during the Elizabethan era, with the third set during the Regency period and the fourth on the Western Front in 1917.
In addition to a pre-Mr. Bean Atkinson, the comedy features early appearances from Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie, the latter of whom would go on to global acclaim for his appearance as "House, M.D." Like other binge-worthy historical comedies, the series does a good job of generating interest in each period despite its often nonsensical and anachronistic depictions. And the best part? The series gets progressively funnier as it goes.
Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie
Creators: Richard Curtis, Rowan Atkinson
Years: 1983-1989
Runtime: 24 episodes
Rating: TV-PG
IMDb Score: 8.0
7. Extras
With the workplace cringe energy of "The Office" minus the mockumentary framing, "Extras" revolves around a pair of bit actors taking whatever roles they can get. The show's decidedly less-than-glamorous look at the on-set and audition experiences of extras serves as a reminder that most of the people who make a TV or film production work are everyday folks just trying to make it to the next paycheck. The friendship between fellow actors Andy Millman (Ricky Gervais) and Maggie Jacobs (Ashley Jensen) adds heart to the series as they support each other through their struggles.
Many of the show's funniest moments revolve around the pair's interactions with real celebrities as Andy tries (often badly) to maneuver, finesse, and schmooze his way into better roles. This means appearances from actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Johnny Depp, Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert De Niro, Kate Winslet, and Orlando Bloom — not to mention a hilarious musical appearance wherein David Bowie sings a song about Andy with lyrics like "Little fat man who sold his soul / Little fat man who sold his dream." In 2007, Ricky Gervais won an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of Andy, with the series winning a 2008 Golden Globe for best television series – musical or comedy the following year.
Cast: Ricky Gervais, Ashley Jensen, Stephen Merchant
Creators: Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant
Years: 2005–2007
Runtime: 13 episodes
Rating: TV-MA
IMDb Score: 8.3
6. Black Books
Set in a tiny used bookshop somewhere in London named for its depressed and generally difficult owner Bernard Black (Dylan Moran), "Black Books" is a quirky dark comedy that became a cult classic. But while the series is set up almost like a slice-of-life comedy, it lives in a stranger reality where life is absurd and often dreamlike. In "Fever," for example, the neighbor Fran's (Tamsin Greig) walls literally begin to close in amid an oppressive heat wave. And in "Blood," a sofa eats guests while Bernard and shop employee Manny (Kevin Cecil) wage a war against unseen, chittering creatures that seem to be evolving. And then there's "Travel Writer," which features a burgeoning real estate mogul who also happens to be a small feline.
What's more, many of the show's more bizarre, surrealist elements are generally treated as mundane if not blatantly ignored by its main characters. The creative series won BAFTAs in both 2001 and 2005 and featured guest appearances from Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Olivia Colman, and Lucy Davis of "The Office," among others.
Cast: Dylan Moran, Kevin Cecil, Andy Riley
Creators: Dylan Moran, Graham Linehan
Years: 2000-2004
Runtime: 18 episodes
Rating: TV-PG
IMDb Score: 8.4
5. Ghosts
Like the 2021 US adaptation, "Ghosts" is a lighthearted comedy about a couple sharing their lives with a contingent of ghosts from various times in the long lifespan of their fixer-upper country manor. While renovating the badly deteriorating Button House she inherited with her husband Mike (Simon Farnaby), Alison Cooper (Charlotte Ritchie) has a brush with death that comes with a lasting side effect: The ability to see the many benevolent ghosts residing in their home. The long list of ghostly residents includes a 17th-century witch trial victim (Katy Wix), a Georgian-era noblewoman (Lolly Adefope), and even a caveman (Laurence Rickard).
Much like the series' American counterpart, "Ghosts" is a wholesome show replete with charming and whimsical plots about Alison's efforts to help the ghosts live their best afterlife as the Coopers transform their home into a bed and breakfast. Although the overall story is largely the same, the humor of the British series is more subtle and subdued, and a lovely thread of melancholy shows up from time to time that makes the series feel a little more grounded than its U.S. sister. While the U.S. version can have an overplayed sitcom vibe and its characters tend to be overly static, the U.K. ghosts are more complex and the episodes are much less predictable.
Cast: Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Lolly Adefope
Creators: Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond
Years: 2019-2023
Runtime: 34 episodes
Rating: TV-14
IMDb Score: 8.4
4. Peep Show
In terms of cringe comedy, "Peep Show" is king. As hilarious as it is unsettling, the series is told through narration meant to represent the internal dialogue and POV-lens perspective of best friends and flatmates Mark Corrigan (David Mitchell) and Jeremy "Jez" Usbourne (Robert Webb). Mark is an uptight history buff and corporate stooge, while Jez is an almost invariably unemployed wannabe musician with exactly no adulting skills. Both are plagued by distressingly poor insight and low self-awareness, continuously finding themselves in socially and professionally disastrous situations — each more hilarious than the last.
An odd couple comedy for those of us who lay awake at night obsessing over an awkward interaction they had at work that morning, the show's clever mix of visual and situational comedy earned it loads of critical acclaim during its run. The comedic chemistry between the duo behind "That Mitchell and Webb Show" and "That Mitchell and Webb Look" contributes heavily to the show's magic. Olivia Colman shines as Mark's love interest Sophie long before she went on to rack up her collection of BAFTAs, Emmys, and Golden Globes on top of an Oscar, and Paterson Joseph is outstanding as Mark's boss-crush Alan Johnson.
Cast: David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Olivia Colman
Creators: Andrew O'Connor, Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain
Years: 2003-2015
Runtime: 54 episodes
Rating: TV-MA
IMDb Score: 8.7
3. The Office
Although it wasn't on the air nearly as long as its wildly popular U.S. remake, many people believe the British version of the workplace mockumentary "The Office" is the superior product. It's also the series that brought Martin Freeman into the public eye, thanks to his role as Jim Halpert's counterpart Tim Canterbury, whose relationship with Dawn Tinsley (Lucy Davis) is every bit as adorable as the epic love of Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Jim (John Krasinski).
Long before Steve Carell would wield his World's Best Boss mug at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company's Scranton office, Ricky Gervais paved the way with David Brent, the inept and sympathetic middle manager at the Wernham Hogg Paper Company's Slough branch. In 2004, the series beat out "Friends" and "Will & Grace" to win two Golden Globe Awards, including best television series – musical or comedy, with Ricky Gervais taking home best actor – musical or comedy for his performance.
Like the best British comedy series, "The Office" leans heavily into the cringe factor, with much of the show's humor derived from the discomfort David Brent's coworkers feel working around him. While the U.S. adaptation's storylines can get pretty over-the-top, almost to the point of being farcical, the British version feels much more grounded and uncomfortably realistic (in a good way).
Cast: Ricky Gervais, Lucy Davis, Martin Freeman
Creators: Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant
Years: 2001-2003
Runtime: 14 episodes
Rating: TV-MA
IMDb Score: 9.0
2. Fleabag
A notoriously fourth wall-breaking comedy-drama adapted from Phoebe Waller-Bridge's one-woman show, "Fleabag" follows a character known only as Fleabag who directly addresses the audience throughout each episode. But it's not just a framing device — it's more like Fleabag is explaining her life moment-by-moment, allowing us to see her internal monologue. The story largely focuses on Fleabag's emotional journey in the wake of her best friend's death, which left Fleabag riddled with guilt.
Even though the show's comedy focuses a good deal on Fleabag's sex life and frustrating interpersonal relationships, the story is really about growth and forgiveness. "Fleabag" was a resounding hit among critics and has racked up a long list of awards including six Emmys, two BAFTAs, three Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. "Fleabag" cast members Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman also add to the show's considerable magic.
Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, Sian Clifford
Creator: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Years: 2016-2019
Runtime: 12 episodes
Rating: TV-MA
IMDb Score: 8.7
1. Fawlty Towers
Inspired by a real hotel British comedy legend John Cleese experienced while filming "Monty Python's Flying Circus", "Fawlty Towers" imagines a British seaside hotel run by hellish hotelier Basil Fawlty (Cleese). The over-the-top and generally farcical plots revolve around Basil's efforts to elevate his hotel despite constant hindrances, causing the short-fused, often passive-aggressive businessman to desperately scramble and ultimately lose his cool.
From the show's visual gags to its generous reliance on running jokes like Basil's notorious meltdowns, the series is full of over-the-top bits throughout. While many Britcoms are known for their dry humor, Cleese's often absurd style makes the series feel more like the American comedy seen in a show like "Cheers" or "M*A*S*H," which may account for some of critics' early bad reviews. But the comedy grew on audiences, and "Fawlty Towers" ended up winning six BAFTAs during its run.
Cast: John Cleese, Prunella Scales, Andrew Sachs
Creators: John Cleese, Connie Booth
Years: 1975-1979
Runtime: 12 episodes
Rating: TV-PG
IMDb Score: 8.8