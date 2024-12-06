The 10 Best British TV Comedies Of All Time, Ranked

If you love a good comedy series but find yourself counting the weeks for the next season of your favorite shows to drop, the wait can be killer. But once you've rewatched the most hilarious moments in favorite American sitcoms like Abbott Elementary, tuning into the most popular British comedies — aka "Britcoms" — can open up a whole new world of possibilities. In fact, many of these shows are so darned good they get adapted for American audiences, since Americans tend to like their comedy just a little more on-the-nose. Whereas traditional American network comedies tend to lean hard into stock characters and overplayed tropes, even at its most absurd, British comedy often spends more time exploring the human condition. They also tend to be just a little bit darker.

Although some Britcom fans may be old enough to remember a time when these shows could only be seen in syndication on PBS, streaming services mean there's no excuse to miss out on the best British humor. When they didn't get a lot of hype in the U.S., finding the best British TV shows of all time can be tricky, but we've got you covered. From an existentialist sci-fi Britcom that finds humor at the end of humanity's run to a cringe-laden buddy comedy about the horrors of living with one's self, here's a ranked list of British comedies to add to your watch list.