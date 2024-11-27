Where Was A Christmas Story Filmed?

Bob Clark's "A Christmas Story" is perhaps one of the most notorious cases in history of a film that didn't quite find its audience right away. Released in November 1983 to only moderate commercial and critical success, the film didn't quite make the splash during its original year-end theatrical run that one might expect of a movie that has become all but synonymous with Christmas. Instead, its gradual consolidation into the holiday canon happened — fittingly enough — in people's living rooms, through home video and annual, highly-rated television marathons that turned "A Christmas Story" into a sort of all-encompassing holiday tradition.

Today, it's hard to think of a film that encapsulates the possibilities of Christmas cinema more perfectly and demonstratively. Based on the semi-autobiographical stories of American comedian Jean Shepherd, who also narrates the film, "A Christmas Story" offers an ideal blend of edginess and sweetness, snark and sincerity, wit and warmth. Its evocation of childhood in 1940s Indiana is unparalleled in its honesty and level of detail, and the plot about a boy's (Peter Billingsley) quest to get a Red Ryder 200-shot BB gun as his Christmas present still rings as quaintly subversive more than 40 years later.

Although the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana is crucial to the film's sense of acid-washed nostalgia, "A Christmas Story" was not, as it turns out, actually shot in Indiana — nor was its 2022 sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas." Read on to find out where both "Christmas Story" films was actually filmed.