When Does Chloe Find Out About Lucifer - And Why Didn't She Realize Sooner?

The TV show "Lucifer" tells the story of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and what happens when he decides to take a break from Hell to open a nightclub in Los Angeles. After he helps the LAPD with a murder case, he starts working with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) on a more permanent basis as a civilian consultant, and thus starts their love story... Sort of.

In this strange mixture of police procedural and supernatural fantasy television, it actually takes a long time for Chloe to find out that Lucifer is the Devil. Before that, she mostly thinks he's a charming guy with a quirky way of relating to the world and that all his Devil mumbo-jumbo is just his way of dealing with his issues. She simply doesn't believe him at first, but she puts up with his assertions because he's useful in the field, and eventually she starts to have feelings for him.

This is despite the fact that she's unaffected by his charms in the way that all other women are. After all, other women basically throw themselves at him. But despite her initial desire not to sleep with him, once they get to know one another, she starts to catch feelings — and he does the same. But the path to true love never did run smoothly, and that's especially true for Lucifer and Chloe.