When Does Chloe Find Out About Lucifer - And Why Didn't She Realize Sooner?
The TV show "Lucifer" tells the story of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and what happens when he decides to take a break from Hell to open a nightclub in Los Angeles. After he helps the LAPD with a murder case, he starts working with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) on a more permanent basis as a civilian consultant, and thus starts their love story... Sort of.
In this strange mixture of police procedural and supernatural fantasy television, it actually takes a long time for Chloe to find out that Lucifer is the Devil. Before that, she mostly thinks he's a charming guy with a quirky way of relating to the world and that all his Devil mumbo-jumbo is just his way of dealing with his issues. She simply doesn't believe him at first, but she puts up with his assertions because he's useful in the field, and eventually she starts to have feelings for him.
This is despite the fact that she's unaffected by his charms in the way that all other women are. After all, other women basically throw themselves at him. But despite her initial desire not to sleep with him, once they get to know one another, she starts to catch feelings — and he does the same. But the path to true love never did run smoothly, and that's especially true for Lucifer and Chloe.
Lucifer and Detective Chloe Decker's relationship timeline is very bumpy
To say that Lucifer and Chloe's relationship is bumpy is an understatement. For most of "Lucifer," it seems that they're always up against something. While at first it's just Chloe's dislike of Lucifer that keeps them apart, it becomes more complicated when both of them start to want a more serious relationship. He is shot multiple times because his invulnerability goes away around her, making it hard to prove he's the devil. In the most egregious of these shootings, Lucifer actually dies and has to pray to his father to bring him back, but Chloe doesn't know anything about that.
Then, when Lucifer is finally ready to reveal his true self to Chloe, he instead is kidnapped and dumped in the desert. And when he finds his way back and tries to show Chloe his true "Devil face," for some reason, he can't do it. Then Chloe gets engaged to their police lieutenant, who goes by the name Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) but is really Cain, of Cain and Abel fame. And that's all before Chloe finds out about Lucifer's true nature.
Chloe finds out Lucifer is the devil much later than you'd expect
Chloe finds out that Lucifer is the Devil in the episode "A Devil of My Word," the 24th episode of Season 3. It's the final thing that happens in the episode, and it takes place because Lucifer decides to be heroic for Chloe's sake. In the episode, Chloe's ex-husband and current detective Dan (Kevin Alejandro) discovers that Pierce murdered Charlotte (Tricia Helfer), the woman that Dan was seeing and that Lucifer and everyone else liked. Chloe and Lucifer go to confront Pierce and find themselves in the middle of an ambush.
While Chloe initially puts herself between Lucifer and Pierce, telling Pierce he won't shoot her because he loves her, one of his henchmen lets a bullet fly, and Chloe goes down in Lucifer's arms. That starts everyone shooting, and Lucifer puts up his angel wings to protect them both. Lucifer flies Chloe away at the first chance they get and drops her off on the roof. She wakes up and shows him she was wearing a bulletproof vest, thus saving her life.
Knowing that Chloe is safe, Lucifer flies down to where Pierce and his henchmen are and uses his wings to take out the henchmen. He then confronts Pierce, but Pierce has one of Maze's (Lesley-Ann Brandt) daggers. Since Maze is the demon that Lucifer brought up from Hell with him, she has the only daggers that can kill him. Pierce tries to kill Lucifer with one of the daggers, but instead Lucifer kills Pierce with it. This brings out his Devil face, and when Chloe rushes downstairs to find him, he turns to her, and she sees it. It's the proof she needs to realize that everything Lucifer ever told her was true. But instead of being happy to know the truth, Chloe is scared of him — at least, for a while.
How Lucifer's big reveal to Chloe changed everything
Lucifer's reveal to Chloe about the truth of his identity didn't have a positive impact on their relationship at first. In fact, in the first episode of Season 4 — which is the first of the show's final three seasons to be produced by Netflix after Fox canceled "Lucifer" – it's revealed that Chloe is collaborating with a priest from the Vatican on a plan to send Lucifer back to Hell. While Chloe eventually realizes that this is the wrong thing to do, she hurts Lucifer with her actions, and as a result, pushes him into the arms of Eve (Inbar Lavi). Yes, the Eve of Adam and Eve.
So, in many ways, the pair's will-they/won't-they dynamic is back in force at this point. Even when they both are finally able to admit they love one another in the final episode of the fourth season, Lucifer can't be with Chloe because he has to go back to Hell to subdue an angry demon uprising. But once he comes back, Chloe's knowledge of the truth has some definite benefits (like her being a part of his bid to become God) and some drawbacks (like his twin brother Michael kidnapping her).
The best thing about Chloe knowing the truth about Lucifer is that, once she gets past her fears, they can truly be the couple they were always meant to be. They even have a child together in "Lucifer" Season 6. And while their love is only short-lived on Earth, it goes on forever in Hell.