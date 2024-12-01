What Happened To The Menendez Brothers After The Events Of Netflix's Monsters?

Though serving life sentences, Lyle and Erik Menendez continued to live their lives, both marrying during their incarcerations. In 1999, the younger of the brothers married Tammi Ruth Saccoman in a prison visiting room. The two began speaking in 1993 after Saccoman wrote to Erik while still married to her first husband. "I could see the pain in his eyes," she said in an interview with People in 2005. "I felt so sorry for him." Saccoman and Erik continued to exchange letters, even as she became a widow and tried to work through her emotions surrounding her first marriage. Before they were married, Saccoman flew out to see Erik several times, first in August 1997, before moving to the area so she could visit several times a week. Saccoman published a book about their relationship, "They Said We'd Never Make It," in 2005.

Four years later in 2003, Erik's brother had his own wedding. Lyle married Rebecca Sneed in a ceremony at Mule Creek State Prison, where he was incarcerated at the time. It's reported that the couple were wed in the visiting area of the prison, surrounded by about 12 family members and friends. The two had been in contact since Lyle's initial arrest. "We try and talk on the phone every day, sometimes several times a day," he said in an interview with People in 2017. "I have a very steady, involved marriage and that helps sustain me and brings a lot of peace and joy." However, in November 2024, Sneed announced their separation on Facebook, although she claimed that they remained "best friends and family" and that she will "never stop fighting for them." Sneed is Lyle's second wife. He married Anna Eriksson, a former model, reportedly in 1996 over the phone right before his sentencing hearing, though CNN reports the marriage took place in January 1997. The two divorced in 2001.