Actors Who Had Ridiculously Short Marriages

The love lives of actors have always captivated audiences for a variety of reasons. On the one hand, it humanizes stars and makes us realize they are often just as interested in finding someone to spend the rest of their lives with as we are. But there's also the guilty pleasure of watching the wild ways they can start relationships — such as the actors who fell in love with an on-screen family member in real life — and the explosive manner in which celebrity relationships often end.

A seemingly common aspect of actor marriages is how brief they often are. If an actor stays with their spouse for even 10 or 15 years, they are praised as one of the more impressive Hollywood marriages. It's not unusual to be able to count how many years an actor stays married on one hand, but even that puts most of the marriage lengths on this list to shame. The longest that any actors here stayed married is about a year, with most of them far less than that — some mere weeks, and a few, literally just a matter of days. Some of these partnerships consist of two actors, but they all have at least one within the failed pairing.